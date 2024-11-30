How To Grow A Kitchen Herb Garden Using Trusty Mason Jars
If you've ever wanted fresh herbs at your fingertips, creating a kitchen herb garden in Mason jars is an easy and affordable way to make it happen. You might even have some Mason jars lying around your home — so why not repurpose them into charming containers for growing herbs right on your windowsill? Not only do they add a touch of style to your space, but they're also incredibly convenient for cooking. Here's everything you need to know to start your own Mason jar herb garden.
Before you dive in, you'll need to decide which herbs to grow. Some are especially easy to cultivate and are ideal for containers because they grow quickly. Mint and its relatives, like oregano, are great examples. In an outdoor garden, these herbs can take over, but in a small Mason jar, they stay perfectly contained! Other beginner-friendly options include chives, garlic chives, dill, basil, rosemary, and thyme. You can even grow parsley straight from cuttings.
You can either grow your herbs from seed packets, which typically come with detailed instructions for watering and care during germination, or purchase starter plants. If you go with starter plants, simply loosen the roots gently and transfer the herb into your Mason jar as you would with any regular plant.
How to set up your Mason jar herb garden
Here's what you'll need: a Mason jar, small rocks or pebbles, potting mix, sand, and your seeds or starter plant. The sand and rocks are essential for effective drainage, which is key to growing healthy herbs. Start by adding a couple of inches of sand to the bottom of the jar, followed by a layer of rocks or pebbles, like TikTok user @grillodesigns did. Together, these layers should fill about a third to a half of the Mason jar. This setup allows excess water to trickle to the bottom, keeping the roots from becoming soggy and prone to rot.
Next, add potting mix to fill the rest of the glass jar. Unlike regular potting soil, potting mix is ideal for growing herb gardens because it retains just enough moisture while letting excess water drain away. Finally, place your starter plant into the jar. If you're using seeds, sprinkle them on top and cover lightly with potting mix and water.
And that's it! Now, feel free to personalize your jars with adhesive labels, a glass marker, or small tags to identify each plant. Position your herb garden in a sunny spot where it can get several hours of sunlight daily. Keep an eye on your watering — thanks to the clear jar, you can monitor the drainage layer to ensure you're not overwatering.