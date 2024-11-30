How To Grow A Kitchen Herb Garden Using Trusty Mason Jars

If you've ever wanted fresh herbs at your fingertips, creating a kitchen herb garden in Mason jars is an easy and affordable way to make it happen. You might even have some Mason jars lying around your home — so why not repurpose them into charming containers for growing herbs right on your windowsill? Not only do they add a touch of style to your space, but they're also incredibly convenient for cooking. Here's everything you need to know to start your own Mason jar herb garden.

Before you dive in, you'll need to decide which herbs to grow. Some are especially easy to cultivate and are ideal for containers because they grow quickly. Mint and its relatives, like oregano, are great examples. In an outdoor garden, these herbs can take over, but in a small Mason jar, they stay perfectly contained! Other beginner-friendly options include chives, garlic chives, dill, basil, rosemary, and thyme. You can even grow parsley straight from cuttings.

You can either grow your herbs from seed packets, which typically come with detailed instructions for watering and care during germination, or purchase starter plants. If you go with starter plants, simply loosen the roots gently and transfer the herb into your Mason jar as you would with any regular plant.