Why There's Simply No Need For Curtains Anymore

Without a window covering, you're living in a fish bowl, exposed to prying eyes from outside and vulnerable to the glare of direct sunlight. Does that mean you need curtains, though? It depends on your aesthetics, but there are many reasons why blinds are often a better option. They're less cumbersome, easier to clean, and available in styles that fit every type of window. Plus, your kids and pets can't turn blinds into playthings, napkins, or scratching pads the way they might with curtains.

Some people like curtains and drapes because of the plush quality they add to any room, but they take up space, and that can make a room feel smaller. That may be a good thing in a large living room but not so great for a smaller living room or a bedroom. Moreover, like anything in the house, they tend to collect dust. To clean curtains and drapes properly, you usually have to take them down, which is a hassle you'll avoid by forgoing these kinds of window treatments altogether.

Another problem with curtains is that, unless you layer them, they often make it difficult to adjust the amount of natural light entering the room. If they're too heavy and darken the room when they're closed, they can actually have a negative impact on your mood and mental health unless you keep them partially open. Lightweight and semi-transparent curtains, on the other hand, offer limited privacy and ability to control light.