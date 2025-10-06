The Must-Try Swiffer Hack That'll Revolutionize How You Clean Your Blinds

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As far as window treatments go, a standard set of blinds is often the go-to option. Not only do they provide full control over the level of sunlight and privacy, but they're available in different colors and materials, too. And if you're smart about choosing the right blinds or shades, they can enhance the aesthetic of any room. However, there is one big drawback to consider: Blinds can be a nuisance to clean, particularly if your home is super dusty. (On that note, if your home is always dusty, you might be overlooking one thing.) Don't be so quick to reach for a traditional feather duster or microfiber cloth, though. A feather duster will simply move the dust around, while a microfiber cloth can be difficult to insert through the slats. Instead, reach for a Swiffer duster arm.

The head of the tool is made of polyester fibers, which attract dust via static cling. This will trap the dust particles, preventing them from flying away. The handle can also swivel, letting you comfortably insert the duster between the slats of your blinds. Because of these factors, a Swiffer duster will make the process of cleaning blinds more efficient. The key is to follow certain steps to get the most out of the hack.