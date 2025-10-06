The Must-Try Swiffer Hack That'll Revolutionize How You Clean Your Blinds
As far as window treatments go, a standard set of blinds is often the go-to option. Not only do they provide full control over the level of sunlight and privacy, but they're available in different colors and materials, too. And if you're smart about choosing the right blinds or shades, they can enhance the aesthetic of any room. However, there is one big drawback to consider: Blinds can be a nuisance to clean, particularly if your home is super dusty. (On that note, if your home is always dusty, you might be overlooking one thing.) Don't be so quick to reach for a traditional feather duster or microfiber cloth, though. A feather duster will simply move the dust around, while a microfiber cloth can be difficult to insert through the slats. Instead, reach for a Swiffer duster arm.
The head of the tool is made of polyester fibers, which attract dust via static cling. This will trap the dust particles, preventing them from flying away. The handle can also swivel, letting you comfortably insert the duster between the slats of your blinds. Because of these factors, a Swiffer duster will make the process of cleaning blinds more efficient. The key is to follow certain steps to get the most out of the hack.
How to clean blinds with this Swiffer hack
To use this Swiffer cleaning method, start by opening your blinds. You'll want the slats to be flat and parallel to your window sill, as this will let you clean between each row. Next, rotate the Swiffer's head so that it creates a 90-degree angle with the rest of the handle. Gently run the duster between the slats, starting in the top left corner and working your way down, moving from left to right. Cleaning from top to bottom is key here, as it will allow dust to fall down to the window sill and floor, which you can vacuum afterwards. If you move from bottom to top, the dust will fall on the slats you just cleaned. When you're done dusting your blinds, take the Swiffer outside and give it a good shake to remove excess dust.
This Swiffer duster trick can be used for vertical blinds as well. The same method applies: Open the blinds and run the Swiffer between the slats, moving from top to bottom, left to right. If needed, you can purchase 6-foot extended handles for extra height, especially if your window is large and you don't feel comfortable reaching too high. In either scenario, aim to dust your blinds weekly to prevent buildup and keep them in good shape, and switch out your dusters when they get matted or discolored. Before you know it, you'll be able to banish dust from your blinds in an instant with a genius cleaning hack.