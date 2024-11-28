If Your House Is Always Dusty, You Might Be Overlooking One Thing

Detecting drafty windows is pretty straightforward. First, you'll want to examine the appearance of the windows. If the window glass is foggy, it's a pretty clear sign that it's letting air inside, along with all that dust that you keep noticing. Also, take note if you see any cracks in the window frame or window seal. Rubber window stripping and caulking may be damaged and could be allowing air to come inside and create a dusty house. When turning the lights off inside, you might notice that light enters around the window frame.

You can also feel for a window draft as well. With the air conditioner and fans off, put your hand out and feel for any air that's flowing along various sides of the window. You may notice a draft or cold spots if there's any air getting in. Another clever trick is to use a candle to detect drafts. As before, turn off any appliance that could circulate air, and then hold a candle near the window seams. While holding the candle steady, the flame may move. If so, it could mean that you have a window draft.

If you discover that your window is indeed letting air in from the outside, you should consider adding or replacing caulking or weatherstripping. For an inexpensive, fast, and easy solution, window weather stripping tape can cover up any gaps to stop drafts and dust from entering your home. In some cases, however, it may best to invest in a window replacement instead.