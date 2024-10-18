My Window Is Leaking. How Fast Do I Need To Repair It?

If your window has experienced some kind of damage or if it wasn't installed properly in the first place, you may begin to notice a few signs of trouble. More specifically, if your window is leaking or has a crack in it, there could be moisture issues and water can seep through when it rains. There could also be drafts and poor energy efficiency in your home. If you're tight on money, you may be tempted to let the problem wait for a while or to use a quick fix solution. However, this isn't a good idea. A window leak is one home repair that you should aim to get done at the first available opportunity — because the problem can rapidly get worse (and potentially even more expensive) if left unaddressed.

In some cases, a leaky window can be fixed by replacing caulking that's damaged or missing. However, caulking may not help if your window installation wasn't high-quality in the first place, or if there's damage to the window itself. It's also possible that replacing seals or flashing will help to solve the problem. Sadly, in many cases, you'll need to get replacement windows to fix the problem, and putting a band-aid on the problem usually isn't worth it. You'll likely want to hire a professional to diagnose the problem, and if you do need to make a full window replacement, it's worth considering the idea of upgrading to a better window.