My Window Is Leaking. How Fast Do I Need To Repair It?
If your window has experienced some kind of damage or if it wasn't installed properly in the first place, you may begin to notice a few signs of trouble. More specifically, if your window is leaking or has a crack in it, there could be moisture issues and water can seep through when it rains. There could also be drafts and poor energy efficiency in your home. If you're tight on money, you may be tempted to let the problem wait for a while or to use a quick fix solution. However, this isn't a good idea. A window leak is one home repair that you should aim to get done at the first available opportunity — because the problem can rapidly get worse (and potentially even more expensive) if left unaddressed.
In some cases, a leaky window can be fixed by replacing caulking that's damaged or missing. However, caulking may not help if your window installation wasn't high-quality in the first place, or if there's damage to the window itself. It's also possible that replacing seals or flashing will help to solve the problem. Sadly, in many cases, you'll need to get replacement windows to fix the problem, and putting a band-aid on the problem usually isn't worth it. You'll likely want to hire a professional to diagnose the problem, and if you do need to make a full window replacement, it's worth considering the idea of upgrading to a better window.
Here's what happens if the leaky window problem goes unaddressed
If the problem with your leaking window goes unaddressed, it will cause more problems than just some window condensation. Moisture can make its way down into the walls of your home and can rot the wood of your home's exterior. Mold can grow on the windowsill, cracks may develop, and paint could peel. This will lead to an increasing amount of repair costs the longer you allow the problem to continue. Water may drip inside your home from the windows as well. A leak will also let air in, and you could feel a draft near the window, especially on windy days. This means that you'll have a harder time heating and cooling your home. This can cost you a lot of money on your electricity bill (or natural gas, or whatever form of heating you use) each month, so you'll want to take action to save on energy costs in your home.
With all of these possibilities, it's best not to wait for matters to get worse. You should get your window leak fixed immediately, at the first opportunity you have. A window leak or crack isn't something you should leave unchecked or use a quick fix on, but something you should deal with quickly and completely.