Banish Dust From Your Blinds In An Instant With A Genius Cleaning Hack

Tired of battling the endless dust buildup on your blinds? We've got a game-changing cleaning hack that will have them looking spotless in seconds. No more fiddling with feather dusters or struggling to get into those tight spaces — this trick works great to clean dust from every slat of your vertical or Venetian blinds with minimal effort, whether they're wood, metal, or plastic. And the best part? You probably already have everything you need at home.

Grab a pair of kitchen tongs, two small microfiber cloths or reusable dusting wipes, and two elastic bands. To set up, place a cloth over each end of the tongs — just like TikTok user @homewithchloex did — and secure them with the elastic bands. That's it, you're ready to go!

Now, simply slide your DIY tool — constructed of nothing more than the aforementioned tongs, bands, and cloths — along each slat of your blinds to pick up dust and dirt. This hack lets you apply a bit of pressure, which helps lift stubborn dust, and it cleans both the top and bottom of each slat at once — a task that's usually tricky with regular dusting! It can also help you clean the upper parts of the blinds, which you might not be able to reach with your hand otherwise.