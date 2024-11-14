Banish Dust From Your Blinds In An Instant With A Genius Cleaning Hack
Tired of battling the endless dust buildup on your blinds? We've got a game-changing cleaning hack that will have them looking spotless in seconds. No more fiddling with feather dusters or struggling to get into those tight spaces — this trick works great to clean dust from every slat of your vertical or Venetian blinds with minimal effort, whether they're wood, metal, or plastic. And the best part? You probably already have everything you need at home.
Grab a pair of kitchen tongs, two small microfiber cloths or reusable dusting wipes, and two elastic bands. To set up, place a cloth over each end of the tongs — just like TikTok user @homewithchloex did — and secure them with the elastic bands. That's it, you're ready to go!
Now, simply slide your DIY tool — constructed of nothing more than the aforementioned tongs, bands, and cloths — along each slat of your blinds to pick up dust and dirt. This hack lets you apply a bit of pressure, which helps lift stubborn dust, and it cleans both the top and bottom of each slat at once — a task that's usually tricky with regular dusting! It can also help you clean the upper parts of the blinds, which you might not be able to reach with your hand otherwise.
Extra tips for cleaning your blinds with tongs
@homewithchloex
Dusty blinds? No moreee 💪🏻 #asmrcleaning #deepcleaning #cleanwithme #cleaningtips #cleaningthehouse #cleaningservices #cleaningmotivaton #cleaningobsessed #housecleaning♬ original sound - homewithchloex
This method works for all blind materials, and no matter what color your window blinds are. Even with this handy trick, there are a few extra tips to keep in mind. Stubborn stains and residue can build up over time, especially in busy living areas where spills and splashes are common. To tackle these, you can upgrade your cleaning hack by dipping the microfiber cloths in warm water mixed with a bit of dish soap. Wring out any excess water, then place the cloths back on the tongs (or use a glove if elbow grease is needed) to wipe down the slats, focusing on any spots that need extra attention.
But be careful! Follow up with a clean, dry cloth to wipe away any moisture — allowing water to air-dry can leave streaks. As a result, this water method does not work for all types of window shades and blinds. Use it on faux wood and other non-wood blinds like aluminum or plastic, but avoid using it on real wood blinds, as moisture can cause damage.
Here's one final tip for Venetian blinds (the kind with horizontal slats): start cleaning from the top and work your way down. This way, when dust falls from an upper slat lands on the ones below, it won't undo your hard work.