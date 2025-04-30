11 Unique Window Treatment Ideas To Try Out If You're Over Basic Curtains
When it comes to dressing up your windows, one of the default classic treatments that has been around for centuries is adding a curtain. A window drapery adds a layer of sophisticated soft texture, and often, a pop of color or pattern to a room. But what happens if you're really not feeling curtains, don't have the layout for a proper drape, or the maintenance of your existing window treatment isn't suitable for the space? Luckily, I've compiled a list of beautiful, classy alternatives to window curtains.
However, before we dive in, I have to say my piece. As an interior designer, I'm actually pro-drapery, as they can add a refined, soft finishing touch to a space. I will certainly concede that there are some aesthetics and locations where drapery isn't the best choice or an option at all. But if you're simply "over basic curtains," there's a possibility you've been choosing the wrong ones. A properly designed drapery makes a dramatic, sophisticated, and anything-but-basic statement. So in areas where drapes are a possibility, I often still love layering many of the alternative window treatment options below with a classic decorative drape to optimize functionality, as well as add extra texture and visual interest. Okay, I've given my two cents in defense of draperies, so on we go!
There's a wide variety of non-curtain window treatments, including various types of shades, blinds, shutters, and a few unconventional, less permanent options that are perfect for renters or ultimate flexibility. Without further ado, let's explore 11 sophisticated and gorgeous substitute window treatments that pack a serious design punch.
Versatile, practical, and beautiful Roman shades are a timeless classic
Roman shades are a classic window treatment that has reigned supreme for a long time. A horizontal pleated shade that folds up underneath itself when closed and sits flat when extended, this window treatment has a plethora of design options for every style — from clean-lined flat shades to romantic, relaxed Romans and opulent decorative fan or swag shades. Besides the variety of construction techniques, fabric options are endless as well, ranging from soft neutral linens to bold colorful patterns to perfectly coordinate with your home aesthetic.
Roller shades are a chic, minimal window treatment
Another versatile option for your windows are roller shades, which perform as the name indicates: a long panel of fabric or screening is rolled up at the header and pulled down as desired. Sleek and clean for contemporary spaces, these shades can blend seamlessly or add an accent with color. I prefer a reversed roll shade for a seamless silhouette, meaning the fabric comes over the top and in front of the roller, hiding it from view. An inside-mount roller shade installed within the window frame is also a tailored, streamlined look.
Bring an organic warmth and texture to the space with natural woven shades
Okay, this one technically falls under the Roman (or sometimes roller) shades category, but I wanted to mention it separately, as it's one of my personal favorite window treatments for introducing a warm, organic texture. Woven shades are made up of natural fibers like grasses, reeds, and bamboo to give your space a nature-inspired boost. The earthy texture provides visual interest while the warm brown tones add depth to the color palette. Let the light filter through the fibers or add a lining for more light control.
Reduce energy bills with honeycomb cellular shades
Not only does this affordable window treatment have a modern minimalist look, but the added bonus is that cellular shades can actually lower your energy bills! The pleated shades have layers that fold up like an accordion to form a discrete header when open and contain honeycomb-style air pockets between the layers that help insulate your room when closed. Insulated cellular shades can protect against solar heat in the summer months and reduce heat loss during the winter, leading to a significant reduction in your heating and cooling bills. Win-win!
Adjust your natural light with transitional zebra shades
For those unfamiliar with transitional or zebra shades, these window coverings got their name from their distinctive striped appearance, alternating strips of sheer material with opaque in two layered panels. While they can be fully opened, they can also be adjusted to your desired level of privacy versus light when closed. For maximum natural light, line up the stripes on the front and back panels so the sheer stripes remain visible. Conversely, for more privacy, shift the panels so that every opaque stripe is lined up to form a full shade.
Panel track blinds are gorgeous for large windows in a modern space
I'll admit, I never expected to include any kind of vertical blind on this list (outdated, right?!). But, honestly, wide panel track blinds are actually extremely chic for a contemporary space. Perfect for huge, modern floor-to-ceiling windows or sliding glass doors, the system has separate tracks so they can be stacked vertically when open or become a tiered full privacy shade when closed. Opt for ceiling-mounted options to look the most high-end, or hide the track in a recess in the ceiling for the ultimate custom luxury installation.
Wide-slat wood blinds are an upgrade from budget thin-slat Venetians
While thin-slat plastic and aluminum blinds generally fall into the cheap and outdated category, wide-slat wood horizontal or Venetian blinds are still a sophisticated way to add light control and privacy to your space. These are best when used in either a wood tone or off-white color for most design styles ranging from transitional to contemporary, or black for adding contrast to a modern space. The wider the slat, the more the window treatment looks like a variation on custom luxury shutters.
Wooden interior shutters have an high-end old world charm
Wooden shutters are a beautiful, upscale way to dress the interior of your windows. Look for a louvered type for maximum light control and a luxury country or southern aesthetic. Or opt for bifold simple Shaker style for a romantic, old world European flair. You could even do a more modern vertical slatted style for a contemporary look. Shutters are available in full-height styles, half-height cafe shutters, or even the best of both worlds with separate pairs of shutters for the top and bottom of your window for ultimate flexibility.
Stylish decorative window films provide privacy and reduce glare
Installing a decorative window film can add visual interest and privacy. Applied right to the glass and typically fully removable, it's great for renters, as well as in any location where you wouldn't want to deal with the hassle of a traditional window treatment, like a bathroom or high, out-of-reach window. Providing privacy and reducing glare, look for films with designs to complement the style of your house, such as leaded or stained glass patterns for a historical property or a clean linear film for a modern home.
Hanging plants create a nature-inspired curtain of vines
This is a go-to in my house, where I have hanging planters or plant shelves positioned in most of my first floor windows. While it only provides minimal privacy, if the goal is just to dress up the window with some visual interest, this is certainly a nature-inspired way to do it. The best plants to use are trailing plants, such as pothos, philodendron, hoyas, spider plants, baby's tears, and swiss cheese vines, to get the dramatic long look that's so spectacular silhouetted against a window in a hanging planter.
Folding freestanding privacy screens are great for temporary window privacy
For a creative, temporary option, consider placing a folding privacy screen or room divider in front of a window. The layered effect looks textured, eclectic, and curated, while the screen itself will block the lower part of the window. Since it's a freestanding screen, it can be moved any time, making it a great option for blocking glass doors without restricting access or for renters who can't make holes in the walls. Go for a vintage screen or one with a unique design statement for maximum visual impact.