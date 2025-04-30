11 Unique Window Treatment Ideas To Try Out If You're Over Basic Curtains

When it comes to dressing up your windows, one of the default classic treatments that has been around for centuries is adding a curtain. A window drapery adds a layer of sophisticated soft texture, and often, a pop of color or pattern to a room. But what happens if you're really not feeling curtains, don't have the layout for a proper drape, or the maintenance of your existing window treatment isn't suitable for the space? Luckily, I've compiled a list of beautiful, classy alternatives to window curtains.

However, before we dive in, I have to say my piece. As an interior designer, I'm actually pro-drapery, as they can add a refined, soft finishing touch to a space. I will certainly concede that there are some aesthetics and locations where drapery isn't the best choice or an option at all. But if you're simply "over basic curtains," there's a possibility you've been choosing the wrong ones. A properly designed drapery makes a dramatic, sophisticated, and anything-but-basic statement. So in areas where drapes are a possibility, I often still love layering many of the alternative window treatment options below with a classic decorative drape to optimize functionality, as well as add extra texture and visual interest. Okay, I've given my two cents in defense of draperies, so on we go!

There's a wide variety of non-curtain window treatments, including various types of shades, blinds, shutters, and a few unconventional, less permanent options that are perfect for renters or ultimate flexibility. Without further ado, let's explore 11 sophisticated and gorgeous substitute window treatments that pack a serious design punch.