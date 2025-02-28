The Classic Window Treatment Trend That's Still Reigning Supreme In Homes Today
Window treatments are an extremely valuable addition to a room, from both a functional and aesthetic perspective. Not only do they help with privacy and light control, but window treatments go a long way towards making a space feel complete and sophisticated. They add a beautiful layer of softness, texture, and sometimes color or pattern. With so many beautiful types of window shades and blinds, though — as well as aesthetic options — it can be tricky to figure out where to start, particularly if you're trying to stay ahead of trends.
Thankfully, there is a classic window treatment that has stayed in style for thousands of years, and it will make your decision downright foolproof: Roman shades.
When it comes to the idea of time-tested decor, nothing says "I'm here to stay" like the Roman shade, which got its name from early examples of the application in the days of the Roman Empire. The Roman shade's most famous early connection to our modern-day window treatment was the creation of the Colosseum's retractable velarium, or elaborate fabric canopy shade, that helped shield spectators from the sun and was operated through a complex rope system rigged by professional sailors. Though the mechanisms, styling, and usage has certainly been updated with technological advancements since then (no professional sailor are required for operating today's Roman shades!), the deep historical roots give the Roman shade some serious clout when it comes to withstanding the test of time, and these iconic fixtures are a great choice for your home.
Roman shades are a practical, versatile, and beautiful addition to homes of all design styles
A Roman shade is a window treatment made from fabric or a flexible woven material that folds up into horizontal pleats when opened and flattens into a flat panel when lowered. Usually operated with a cord and a series of rings and sometimes dowels on the back of the shade, these practical window coverings are as easy to use as they are beautiful. When Roman shades are installed within the window frame (inside-mounted), they do a great job of blocking light to achieve a darker room, but even those mounted on the outside of the window casing (or outside-mount) work wonders for privacy and shielding the sun.
Aesthetically, a standard Roman shade has clean, minimalistic straight horizontal pleats, meaning it is versatile enough for nearly all design styles, from traditional to modern spaces. However, there are also style variations to consider, such as relaxed folds or swags that bring a more casual, romantic look. Inside-mount shades can also be layered with decorative drapery panels for an ultra-custom and super functional combination that makes a room feel refined and visually interesting.
The aesthetic options for personalizing Roman shades are endless as well. From neural woven fabrics that blend into the background, to organic bamboo shades for a soothing natural vibe, to vibrant patterns that bring personality and fun — the fabric or material selections are totally customizable. In addition, shades can be further customized with unique finishing touches like stripes, tassels, or textural edging. So, next time you are considering window treatments for your home, the classic and time-tested Roman shade is a beautiful, versatile, and practical choice to put at the top of your list. They always look great, and they're always in style.