The Classic Window Treatment Trend That's Still Reigning Supreme In Homes Today

Window treatments are an extremely valuable addition to a room, from both a functional and aesthetic perspective. Not only do they help with privacy and light control, but window treatments go a long way towards making a space feel complete and sophisticated. They add a beautiful layer of softness, texture, and sometimes color or pattern. With so many beautiful types of window shades and blinds, though — as well as aesthetic options — it can be tricky to figure out where to start, particularly if you're trying to stay ahead of trends.

Thankfully, there is a classic window treatment that has stayed in style for thousands of years, and it will make your decision downright foolproof: Roman shades.

When it comes to the idea of time-tested decor, nothing says "I'm here to stay" like the Roman shade, which got its name from early examples of the application in the days of the Roman Empire. The Roman shade's most famous early connection to our modern-day window treatment was the creation of the Colosseum's retractable velarium, or elaborate fabric canopy shade, that helped shield spectators from the sun and was operated through a complex rope system rigged by professional sailors. Though the mechanisms, styling, and usage has certainly been updated with technological advancements since then (no professional sailor are required for operating today's Roman shades!), the deep historical roots give the Roman shade some serious clout when it comes to withstanding the test of time, and these iconic fixtures are a great choice for your home.