The Vintage Thrift Store Find That People Are Repurposing For Unique Wall Decor
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Thrift stores are full of unique dinner plates and serving trays with intricate, one-of-a-kind designs. As beautiful as they are, it can be hard to justify a purchase that's rarely used and takes up valuable kitchen space. The next time you come across this vintage thrift store find, think outside the box. Instead of hiding exquisite, individual dinnerware pieces in the depths of your kitchen, consider following the lead of multiple social media users, who transformed them into stunning, unique wall clocks.
This idea rivals the DIY that turns old pot lids into unique wall decor, as it has a bit more decorative appeal. Thrifted plates can have a wide range of designs, making them more versatile for different interior designs. There are infinite options, from retro plates with flashy designs to vintage Chinoiserie pieces that give off classic elegance. In either case, turning dinnerware into wall clocks — with the help of a wall clock kit — is a great way to display personal taste in a nonconventional way. You can hang them in any room with open wall space, adding a charming, homemade touch.
There's no shortage of dinnerware sets at thrift stores. You also don't have to settle for a traditional dinner plate. As long as you can find the right size clock hands, any flat dinnerware piece will work for this project, from small salad plates to large serving trays.
How to make a wall clock from a thrifted vintage plate
Crafting a classic analog-style clock is easier than it sounds. All it takes is the thrifted plate, a drill, a wall clock kit, and a plate hanger. Wall clock mechanism kits are easy to assemble, and there are various styles to choose from. For an elegant, old-fashioned look, opt for the Carkio High Torque Clock Kit, which has classic serpentine-style hands. In contrast, the DOITOOL Silent Clock Mechanism Kit features basic hands more befitting of a modern minimalist interior. Thrift the plate before purchasing the wall clock kit to ensure you order the right size mechanism and hand set. As a general rule, the minute hand should be about half the size of the clock. For example, if a plate is 12 inches across, the minute hand should be around 6 inches long.
Prepare the dinnerware piece by poking a hole in the center with a drill and a 5/16th ceramic bit. Follow the manufacturer's instructions for installing the clocking mechanism, then hang the clock. Some clock kits come with hangers, but they're also sold separately, such as the DIDUDIDU Wall Plate Hangers. Figure out how high to hang the wall clock based on your current setup, keeping in mind that this decorative piece is also intended to be functional. It should be visible from several vantage points, and elevated high enough above other furniture that it isn't obstructed.
Ways to further customize this thrifted wall decor
The best part about this DIY is that customization can always be taken a step further. Drilling a hole and inserting the clock mechanism is only the beginning. Artistic individuals could thrift plain plates and paint them with their own design, creating a clock almost entirely from scratch.
Or, if a ceramic already has a gorgeous design but there's no pattern around the edges, consider adding stick-on numbers in this empty space. Clock accessories, like the Patikil Wooden Clock Number Kit, stick on with an included adhesive. This simple addition makes clocks easier to read, which also makes the finished project more functional.
Fans of kitschy and eclectic decor don't have to stop at one clock. Start collecting various pretty dinnerware pieces for a gallery wall alternative that feels fresh and different – a collection of homemade wall clocks. This is a great way to show off thrifted finds and a penchant for DIY.