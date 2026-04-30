The Vintage Thrift Store Find That People Are Repurposing For Unique Wall Decor

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Thrift stores are full of unique dinner plates and serving trays with intricate, one-of-a-kind designs. As beautiful as they are, it can be hard to justify a purchase that's rarely used and takes up valuable kitchen space. The next time you come across this vintage thrift store find, think outside the box. Instead of hiding exquisite, individual dinnerware pieces in the depths of your kitchen, consider following the lead of multiple social media users, who transformed them into stunning, unique wall clocks.

This idea rivals the DIY that turns old pot lids into unique wall decor, as it has a bit more decorative appeal. Thrifted plates can have a wide range of designs, making them more versatile for different interior designs. There are infinite options, from retro plates with flashy designs to vintage Chinoiserie pieces that give off classic elegance. In either case, turning dinnerware into wall clocks — with the help of a wall clock kit — is a great way to display personal taste in a nonconventional way. You can hang them in any room with open wall space, adding a charming, homemade touch.

There's no shortage of dinnerware sets at thrift stores. You also don't have to settle for a traditional dinner plate. As long as you can find the right size clock hands, any flat dinnerware piece will work for this project, from small salad plates to large serving trays.