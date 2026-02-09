Turn An Old Pot Lid Into A Unique Piece Of Wall Decor You'll Love
Raise your hand if you have a random collection of old pot lids stashed in the back of your kitchen cabinet. Well, you're in luck, because they can actually be transformed into a kitschy piece of wall decor that's both functional and handmade. Embrace personalization and sustainability by repurposing yours into an industrial-style analog clock. While wall clocks aren't a common find in today's interior design, a handmade piece is sure to make your walls pop with personality.
Crafting a working clock isn't as hard as it sounds. In fact, there are many DIY tutorials for making clocks from random household objects, including embroidery hoops, picture frames, vinyl records, and more. One of the easiest clocks to make is a DIY pot lid, since most cookware lids are already the right size and a common clock shape. This smart way of using old pot and pan lids keeps trash out of landfills and gives new life to a product that's served its time in the kitchen. This is also a brilliant DIY to replace outdated wall art trends and incorporate one-of-a-kind decor into a space.
How to turn an old pot lid into a unique wall clock
There are several ways to complete this project, depending on your style. It only takes two essential pieces to make the clock functional: a clock battery and a pair of hands. Choose a battery-operated clock movement mechanism so no unsightly wires run down the back. Don't worry about the device being high-torque, since the mechanism doesn't need to power large hands.
This brings us to the size of the hands. Most pot lids are around 7 to 12 inches across. The minute hand should be around half that length, and the hour hand should be about ⅔ the size of the minute hand. The Roymnie 17mm Clock Mechanism features hands between 2 to 4⅓ inches long, and they suffice for most medium-size pot lids. The thinner style is also recommended, since the clock is smaller.
Before assembling the clock, decorate the lid first. Spray paint is a quick method for covering rusted or scuffed metal or glass. The Krylon Fusion All-In-One Adhesive Spray Paint works on glass and metal, and comes in various sheens and colors. Once the paint dries, DIYers can add four square stickers or pieces of tape to indicate the hours, though this option lacks decorative appeal. Make a pot lid clock more decorative by using adhesive numerals, like the PATIKIL Wooden Clock Numbers Kit, instead. The numeral sizes are completely up to preference. Just note that while smaller numerals have a more minimalist look, they are also harder to see from far away. When it finally comes to assembly, unscrew the central handle of the pot lid and replace it with the clock mechanism and hands.