Turn An Old Pot Lid Into A Unique Piece Of Wall Decor You'll Love

There are several ways to complete this project, depending on your style. It only takes two essential pieces to make the clock functional: a clock battery and a pair of hands. Choose a battery-operated clock movement mechanism so no unsightly wires run down the back. Don't worry about the device being high-torque, since the mechanism doesn't need to power large hands.

This brings us to the size of the hands. Most pot lids are around 7 to 12 inches across. The minute hand should be around half that length, and the hour hand should be about ⅔ the size of the minute hand. The Roymnie 17mm Clock Mechanism features hands between 2 to 4⅓ inches long, and they suffice for most medium-size pot lids. The thinner style is also recommended, since the clock is smaller.

Before assembling the clock, decorate the lid first. Spray paint is a quick method for covering rusted or scuffed metal or glass. The Krylon Fusion All-In-One Adhesive Spray Paint works on glass and metal, and comes in various sheens and colors. Once the paint dries, DIYers can add four square stickers or pieces of tape to indicate the hours, though this option lacks decorative appeal. Make a pot lid clock more decorative by using adhesive numerals, like the PATIKIL Wooden Clock Numbers Kit, instead. The numeral sizes are completely up to preference. Just note that while smaller numerals have a more minimalist look, they are also harder to see from far away. When it finally comes to assembly, unscrew the central handle of the pot lid and replace it with the clock mechanism and hands.