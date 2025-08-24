10 Smart Ways To Use Lids From Old Pots & Pans Around The House Instead Of Tossing Them
Every once in a while, you may find yourself in possession of an excess amount of pot and pan lids. Whether it's because you got rid of cookware that was burned one too many times or you're a lover of mixing and matching things in the kitchen, it's not unusual to have more lids than you need. Rather than simply throwing away those sturdy lids, though, consider re-imagining them into new pieces of decor, transforming them into serving ware, or even DIYing them into decorative elements for the garden. And while it may not seem as obvious as, let's say, upcycling egg cartons by turning them into adorable flower pots, these smart ways of using lids instead of tossing them out breathe new life into this kitchen staple.
The great thing about pot and pan lids is that they're often crafted from materials that lend themselves well to upcycling and crafts. With most lids composed of glass and reliable metals, you can repurpose them in many ways without fear of the materials breaking down or going bad. Since they're meant to be heat-resistant and withstand cooking, pot and pan lids are quite forgiving, serving as versatile bases for the most imaginative of projects. It's just a matter of where your imagination will take you!
Upcycle into a chic cake stand
This trick transforms your old pot lids into something completely new, yet still very usable. First, remove the handles from the top of the lids, then paper-Mache some colorful, fun napkins to them. When it's dry, thread several wooden dowels through the holes left behind from the old handles on one of the lids. Secure and hide the dowels with some oversized, wooden beads. Add the second lid, more wooden beads, and a round handle at the top, as well as a flat base at the bottom for a beautiful new cake stand.
Craft a pot lid door
A pot lid door may not sound very obvious, but once you make one, it's the perfect way to organize your outdoor wares. You'll need to remove the handles from the lids again for this trick, but this time you'll replace them with whatever hooks or handles you like to hang objects from. Mount the lids onto a large piece of wood — feel free to get creative and decorate the wood as well — then hang the entire piece, lids and all, outside. Hang plants, BBQ equipment, or dog leashes ... whatever needs organizing.
DIY a birdfeeder
There are several ways to craft a DIY birdfeeder with a pot lid, and most solutions are easy. You can either hang the lid using twine and a wreath form to keep the seeds in place, or you can make a sturdier version with a cake pan. For the second version, remove the handle from the lid and drill a hole in the pan. Thread a metal rod through both the lid and pan, securing them in place. Then hang the entire unit together. Fill the feeder with your favorite seed. (Hint: To attract more birds, consider using oats.)
Create a unique lighting feature
@5minute.decor.official
Broke my old pot lid, so I turned it into a ceiling light💡 #recycling #crafting #crafttok #learnontiktok #homeimprovement♬ Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo - From "Cinderella" Soundtrack - Verna Felton
Old pot lids make the perfect base for a DIY chandelier! Remove the handle, and paint the pot lid in whatever designs and colors that resonate with your decor aesthetic. Drill some holes around the perimeter of the pot lid, and thread some decorative pieces into the holes. Strands of crystal beads, pearls, basically anything that is non flammable and looks pretty when the light catches on it, is perfect for this upcycling trick. Add a mini pendant light to the lid to finish your unique lighting feature.
Make a couch or rug cleaning tool
Between children, pets, and plain old messy adults in the house, your couch and rug can take a beating, but with an old pot lid, you can refresh these things for the better. First, make a solution of warm water mixed with a tablespoon of dish soap and baking soda each. Dunk a towel into the solution, then wring it thoroughly. Wrap the cloth around the lid, securing the towel around handle. Scrub away at your couch or rug, and you'll see dirt and pet hair lift off the fabric and onto the towel.
Make some adorable seasonal decor
The unexpected craft item that's perfect for bringing seasonal decor to life, old pot lids can be transformed into a series of merry and cheery faces for the holidays. These pot lids can be re-imagined into anything from autumnal scare crow heads to festive snow man faces. Paint the lids with a base color, let it dry, then hot glue on whatever other crafting material you need to let your imagination fly. The end result will be some of the most creative DIY holiday decor pieces you've seen!
Build a windchime for the garden
This idea works particularly well if you have old metal pot lids laying around, and if you're a collector of fun, metal bottle caps or other colorful collectibles. Unlike many of the other pot lid upcycles, you don't have to remove the handle for this one, thus making it ideal for those metal lids with fixed handles. String together those bottle caps or other items, then attach them around the base of the lid. This may require some strategic drilling to secure the pieces together, but it's well worth it for the result!
Make a snack tray
A derivative of a cake stand, consider transforming a single old pot lid into a serving tray to display snacks during your next gathering. The process is similar to that of the upcycled cake stand, but since there's only one tier, make a statement with a bolder, decorated base to catch everyone's eye. You can paper-Mache the base to match the pot lid, or you can paint it a fun pop of color. This version of a tray is great if you're looking for a lighter, easier to maneuver version of service ware.
Keep lids as craft stencils
Sometimes the best way to use an old lid is as a tool to craft something beautiful. For example, you can make faux statement flowers out of paper towel or tissue, with the lid as a stencil for some fluffy petals. Stack several sheets of paper towel or tissues on top of each other, place your pot lid on the top sheet, and outline the circumference with a marker. Fold and clip the sheets of paper until you can fluff them up into petals, then attach them to a dowel for a fun decor piece.
Paint a colorful clock
One of the most creative uses for an old pot lid, you can craft the most unique clock. First, remove the handle from a glass lid, then paint whatever design you want the face of your clock to have. Add numerals around the circumference of the lid, and let it all dry. Replace the spot left behind from the handle with a clock mechanism like these Jadive Clock Hands. Synchronize the time, and then hang up your new creation for all of your houseguests to see!