Breathe New Life Into Empty Egg Cartons By Turning Them Into Adorable Flower Pots

Paper clay is one of my favorites. We have made it in a few different different ways but when we make bowls, I like to stick to this recipe. First, we soaked two entire egg cartons in water for a few hours Then we blended them Squeezed out most of the water with our hands Added about one cup of flour and a sprinkle of salt Then we kneaded it until it formed a dough like consistency if you notice that your clay is too dry, you can try adding in small amounts of water and if your clay is too runny add a little bit more flour when the flour mixes with the water, It's going to form a sort of paste. For this recipe I like to do this instead of simply adding school glue like I do for other papier-mâché projects. when our clay was the right consistency, we grabbed some bowls and lined them with compostable cling wrap. I'll be honest I have done this without the cling wrap in the past, but you risk your clay getting stuck to the bowl, depending on what the bowl is made of. as the clay dries, it will shrink a little bit, and then you can remove it from your bowl When the bowls were completely dry. I added a coat of white paint which is completely optional, but it will help to seal it, making it a little bit more sturdy. When the paint was dry I added one coat of mod podge to the outside of the bowl and decoupaged it with a napkin by separating the layers of the napkin, until I only had the top decorative layer. I left my bowls to dry and that was it! We are going to use these in the kids room to put crayons and other small art supplies. Although these bowls are surprisingly sturdy, I would not recommend putting something too heavy in them. they are also not food safe just decorative