The Genius Egg Carton Hack That Will Bring Harmony To Your Cluttered Fridge

After your egg carton is carefully split along its hinges by a pair of scissors, or perhaps a box cutter, it becomes a tray with empty spaces that should be perfect for the tapered neck of a plastic squeeze bottle. For a standard 12-egg carton, you'll be able to set condiments in two neat rows, perhaps organizing them so your most-used ketchup sits closer to the front than a specialty horseradish sauce. Among the best aspects of this fridge decluttering hack is it's adjustable to different carton sizes should you buy six or 18 eggs at a time, though the 18-egg carton may not be able to fit in some refrigerator door shelves.

Though the "Rachael Ray Show" notes a standard egg carton can be tucked into a refrigerator's door, larger trays may instead have to be set on a fridge's main shelf. This egg carton hack addresses one of many mistakes you're probably making with your refrigerator by not dividing your shelves into "zones" that make finding and retrieving certain goods easier.

Recycling an empty egg carton for this declutter hack is also a boon for sustainability efforts, utilizing every part of the proverbial buffalo. The other half of the carton saved for this condiment holster can then be utilized for additional projects such as a DIY bird feeder that can hang off a tree by cutting holes in each corner of an egg carton tray to hold some string. If you've caught a cleaning bug, organizing your refrigerator's condiment bottles with an egg carton seems like an easy first step.