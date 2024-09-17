Attract More Birds To Your Feeder With Oats (& Why It Works)

It's true what they say: Variety is the spice of life. While you may already see plenty of birds around your home, adding new types of seeds and foods to your feeders can help attract a greater variety of them. Uncooked oats, for example, can help you attract more types of birds and foster the creation of a more bird-friendly garden or yard.

Any type of bird that is "granivorous", or eats grain and seeds, will also like oats as well. Sparrows, blackbirds, finches, doves, and pigeons are just a few of the birds that love oats, and if you add some to your feeder, they'll be happy to indulge. That's good, because oats serve as a healthy carbohydrate source for birds. Since these carbs are slow-release, they'll provide birds with warmth and energy for a significant period of time after they're done eating, so when colder times of the year cycle around, this is the perfect wintertime snack for them.

In addition to providing carbs, oats also contain a good amount of fat and protein along with vitamins and minerals. This includes zinc, magnesium, and B vitamins. While you'll still want to provide these feathered creatures with other sources of food as well, adding oats to the mix can help improve their nutrition and can be one piece of a well-balanced diet.