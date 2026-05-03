Farewell To Flimsy Vertical Blinds — This Sliding Glass Door Idea Is So Chic
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Tired of wrestling with clunky, outdated vertical blinds on your sliding glass door? Sure, they're a budget-friendly way to easily cover the large area, and they let you control privacy and light by adjusting the slat angles. But they can also be noisy, and the slats can fall off if the hangers and clips wear out. You might find yourself having to straighten bent vinyl vertical blinds or fix the control chain. Plus, they're really not the most attractive window covering option. If you're ready to ditch vertical blinds in favor of stylish alternatives to cover sliding glass doors, try a dual curtain rod. That way, you can layer sheer curtains behind heavier curtains for different levels of light and privacy.
A double curtain rod features brackets with spots for two rods, one slightly behind the other. So, instead of hanging two separate sets of brackets, you hang a single set and slide both rods onto it. They're popular for windows, but you can also use longer dual rods for glass doors. Standard two-panel glass doors can range from 60 inches to 96 inches in width, so make sure the rod set is wider than your door to get full coverage. Extra rod length on either side of the door lets you push the curtains out of the way fully to make the door accessible. Then, you can choose a sheer window and a coordinating heavier curtain for times when you want more light protection and privacy.
Covering your sliding glass door with sheers and drapes
Gorgeous sliding glass door curtain ideas can totally transform your space. To pull it off well, select the double curtain rod and window coverings that will mesh with your style. An option like this Wolistsa Black Double Curtain Rod maximizes privacy and light blockage with curved ends that let the curtains wrap around. Or, choose ornate detailing, like the Wolistsa Boho Wood Double Curtain Rod.
Then, choose sheer curtains that reach the floor and span the width of the door, along with heavier curtains that will block the light and add privacy. You can go with a solid curtain or have fun with a brightly colored or patterned design. The length you choose also depends on how high you want to hang the curtain rods. It's common to mount the rod at least 3 inches above the door frame, but you can go higher to draw the eye upward. Just past the halfway mark between the top of the door and the ceiling is a good option.
Place your sheer curtains on the back rod and the heavier curtains on the front rod. When you want to maximize sunlight, open both sets of window coverings. For light with some privacy, close the sheer ones but leave the drapes open. If you'd like more privacy or to keep your home cool, close both sets. Adding curtain holdbacks on both sides of the door makes it easy to tuck the curtains out of the way when you want maximum sunlight or are going in and out of the door.