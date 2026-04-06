Ditch Vertical Blinds: These Are The 8 Best Stylish Alternatives To Cover Sliding Glass Doors
Vertical blinds covering a sliding glass door might call to mind a few different images. You might think of a cheap hotel balcony, or your aunt's house from the '60s, but you probably aren't thinking words like "stylish" or "trendy." If you're itching to replace your old vertical blinds with something a little bit nicer, the good news is that there are plenty of options you can use, from elegant, full-length curtains to rustic bamboo blinds. Which one you want depends on your personal aesthetics as well as your priorities.
Window treatments serve a few different functions. They can limit the amount of light coming in through a window or door, provide privacy, and, of course, offer aesthetic appeal. For sliding glass doors in particular, they should also be easy to use. A window that is only opened every once in a while can have a window treatment that's overly complicated or gets in the way, since it isn't being used as often. However, if you have to undo complicated latches or wrestle with material getting caught in the door every time you try to step onto your patio, that frustration will build up much faster, no matter how beautiful the treatment is. Additionally, since the door is larger than a window and almost entirely glass, they naturally let in more light and provide less privacy. That makes choosing the right window treatment important.
That's why vertical blinds were so commonly used for sliding glass doors. They slide to the side with the door, making them easy to use. The long strips can lay flat to cover the door completely to provide privacy or rotate to let in plenty of light. Now, however, there are alternatives that offer those benefits while also looking nice.
Curtains
Curtains are versatile, easy to use, and add a simple charm. When it comes to covering a sliding glass door with curtains, the size of the curtains and placement of the curtain rod can make a lot of difference. Using a longer curtain rod allows you to move the curtains completely out of the way of the door. Longer curtains can get dirty or become cumbersome, so opt for something that just covers the door. Choose a light fabric to diffuse the light and add a little privacy, or a heavy fabric for more privacy and less light.
Venetian blinds
Venetian blinds offer a clean, simple look for your sliding glass door. Similarly to vertical blinds, they're easy to adjust to let in more light or give yourself more privacy. Venetian blinds aren't the flashiest option, but if you want is something understated and minimalist, a black venetian blind will do the trick. They're also relatively easy to clean, which is useful for an exterior door. If dust gets blown in, you can wipe them down without issue. However, since they open vertically rather than sliding horizontally with the door, they aren't the most efficient covering option.
Roman shades
Roman shades have both the elegant folds of curtains and the convenience of a roller blind. They sit above your sliding glass door and can be gradually adjusted to cover more or less of the door. This gives you excellent control over the amount of light and privacy. The fabric compresses into a cute stack at the top, a little bit like a valance. Since they don't roll up completely, you'll need to account for that extra space. Additionally, the folds may sometimes sit a little awkwardly and need to be adjusted to look their best.
Shutters
Whether you're going for a full plantation shutter to cover your sliding glass door or want a more modern-looking sliding shutter, these come with plenty of benefits. They can slide open like your sliding glass door or fold to the side like a privacy screen. They also cover a wide range of styles. Rustic wooden shutters that cover the entire door offer increased privacy and charm, but you can also get custom café shutters that only cover part of the door. Leaving part of your door exposed means less privacy, but more natural light.
Sliding panels
Sliding panels are perfect if you want a window treatment that smoothly covers your sliding glass door while also adding some texture and visual interest to your room. The panels themselves can be made of a wide range of fabrics and materials, including both solid colors and patterned options. No matter what aesthetic your room has, there's bound to be sliding panels that match. Similar to curtains, you can choose a more sheer material to let in some light even when they're covering the door. Pick something thicker to keep the room dark and calm.
Roller shades
Roller shades are similar to Roman shades, but they offer a sleeker, more modern-looking approach. They sit above the door and can be raised and lowered, but rather than folding at the top, the material is rolled into the plastic shielding. This allows the shade to completely disappear when not in use, giving you a completely unobstructed view. When you want privacy, all you have to do is lower the shade. This makes roller shades perfect for people who want all the perks of having a shade, but don't want the shade to be visible all the time.
Window film
If opening and closing blinds or curtains annoys you, then you might prefer the one-and-done approach of adding a window film to your sliding door. Depending on your goals and personal preferences, there are a few options to choose from for a semi-permanent solution. Dark, tinted window film can help reduce glare and limit the amount of light that shines through your door. Covering your sliding door with colorful window film can also add whimsy to your room, and you can use it to create a beautiful mosaic pattern. For the most privacy, choose a film that mimics frosted or textured glass.
Bamboo blinds
Bamboo blinds are perfect for adding a natural, tropical feel to your home. They're commonly made from thin strips or rods of bamboo and are available as roller blinds, sliding panels, and even drapes. The color and texture are neutral enough to pair with a range of design styles. The bamboo strips are even light enough that you can leave the blinds down with the door open and watch them sway in the breeze. Traditional bamboo blinds have a long cord that may be a tripping hazard, so opt for a modern cordless version for your sliding door.