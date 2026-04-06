Ditch Vertical Blinds: These Are The 8 Best Stylish Alternatives To Cover Sliding Glass Doors

Vertical blinds covering a sliding glass door might call to mind a few different images. You might think of a cheap hotel balcony, or your aunt's house from the '60s, but you probably aren't thinking words like "stylish" or "trendy." If you're itching to replace your old vertical blinds with something a little bit nicer, the good news is that there are plenty of options you can use, from elegant, full-length curtains to rustic bamboo blinds. Which one you want depends on your personal aesthetics as well as your priorities.

Window treatments serve a few different functions. They can limit the amount of light coming in through a window or door, provide privacy, and, of course, offer aesthetic appeal. For sliding glass doors in particular, they should also be easy to use. A window that is only opened every once in a while can have a window treatment that's overly complicated or gets in the way, since it isn't being used as often. However, if you have to undo complicated latches or wrestle with material getting caught in the door every time you try to step onto your patio, that frustration will build up much faster, no matter how beautiful the treatment is. Additionally, since the door is larger than a window and almost entirely glass, they naturally let in more light and provide less privacy. That makes choosing the right window treatment important.

That's why vertical blinds were so commonly used for sliding glass doors. They slide to the side with the door, making them easy to use. The long strips can lay flat to cover the door completely to provide privacy or rotate to let in plenty of light. Now, however, there are alternatives that offer those benefits while also looking nice.