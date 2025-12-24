The Neat DIY That Makes Sliding Glass Doors Beautiful—no Curtains Or Blinds Needed
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Sliding glass doors are great, but sometimes they can be a bit overwhelming. When allowed to produce unfiltered light, they can flood your home with direct sunshine, which can cause glare, too many UV rays, and, the worst, can make your home unnecessarily warm. That being said, having sunlight enter your home can be wonderful, as long as you can control it. If you want to keep those rays in check and better regulate your home without sacrificing style, then you should strongly consider adding a fun pattern of colorful window film to your sliding glass doors to add some vibrant life.
This process is remarkably simple, requires very few resources, and is a great, chic way to cover sliding glass doors without sacrificing sunlight or style. To start this easy and fun DIY, you'll need some SUMAGITIN transparent decorative window film. When you're picking out the film, make sure to get colors that will match the aesthetic of your home. You'll also want to make sure you get the right number and size of panels, so measure your sliding glass doors before you buy your materials. If you can't find an appropriately sized piece, you can also always trim them, it will just take more time and a steady hand. To form the borders to your panels, you'll need Art3d peel and stick flexible vinyl molding trim, in whatever color you want.
Creating your beautiful sliding glass door cover
@arianna_danielson
Made our back sliding door fun and cute! Everytime I walk around the corner and see it, I get so happy! #diy #windowfilm #makeover #fundecor #interiordesign #glassdoor #slidingdoor #retro #70s #70sdecor #70saesthetic♬ Do You Believe in Magic - The Lovin' Spoonful
Once you have the supplies to install one of the best window treatments for sliding glass doors that let in the perfect amount of light, you'll need to do a bit of preparation. First, cut your window film to size. If you don't want to do simple rectangular or square panels, you can take inspiration from @arianna_danielson on TikTok and create half panels or L shapes. However, you can also do simpler forms to keep things easy. You will also need to cut your trim to length to form your panels.
Next, you'll want to clean your windows thoroughly before you stick anything on them. If you are unsure what to use, cleaning your windows should really include vinegar. To clean windows with vinegar, you will mix one part distilled vinegar and 10 parts warm water in a spray bottle and then use a microfiber cloth. Your window should be spotless, as you don't want any particles of dust underneath the window film.
Once everything is clean, you are ready to apply the trim and window film. Start with the trim, and make sure you use a level to keep all your segments even. Use a squeegee to get all the bubbles out so your windows look perfect in the sun. Once that is applied, you can move onto the window film, placing it on one panel at a time. Once you're done, just grab a cozy beverage and take in your new view.