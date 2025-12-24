The Neat DIY That Makes Sliding Glass Doors Beautiful—no Curtains Or Blinds Needed

Once you have the supplies to install one of the best window treatments for sliding glass doors that let in the perfect amount of light, you'll need to do a bit of preparation. First, cut your window film to size. If you don't want to do simple rectangular or square panels, you can take inspiration from @arianna_danielson on TikTok and create half panels or L shapes. However, you can also do simpler forms to keep things easy. You will also need to cut your trim to length to form your panels.

Next, you'll want to clean your windows thoroughly before you stick anything on them. If you are unsure what to use, cleaning your windows should really include vinegar. To clean windows with vinegar, you will mix one part distilled vinegar and 10 parts warm water in a spray bottle and then use a microfiber cloth. Your window should be spotless, as you don't want any particles of dust underneath the window film.

Once everything is clean, you are ready to apply the trim and window film. Start with the trim, and make sure you use a level to keep all your segments even. Use a squeegee to get all the bubbles out so your windows look perfect in the sun. Once that is applied, you can move onto the window film, placing it on one panel at a time. Once you're done, just grab a cozy beverage and take in your new view.