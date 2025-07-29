Here's A Chic Way To Cover Sliding Glass Doors Without Sacrificing Sunlight Or Style

Sliding glass doors are a great way to let maximum light into a space, but it can also be tricky to find the perfect product for your space when you do want to block it out completely. With windows this big, you need to have shades that are large enough to cover them but also ones that can be brought out of the way easily when you want to actually use it as a door. One of the most common and effective options is vertical blinds, but they are definitely far from being the most aesthetic choice, and they may even end up blocking out more light than you had hoped. Luckily, there are other ways to cover sliding glass doors that are an alternative to vertical blinds.

There are quite a few things to consider before buying curtains, but if you want to soften the room and filter the light without doing away with it completely, you may prefer a single long panel curtain. When choosing a curtain fabric, you definitely want to opt for something that is on the lighter and more transparent side, so that it lets in light. Also, choosing a lighter color like cream, beige, or white will help to prevent it from darkening the room too much. While you may think that it makes more sense to go for two curtains over a single one, the opposite is actually more convenient, easier to manage, and looks higher-end. Though double panels tend to be a bit more symmetrical, single panels are ideal if you want to keep it simple and minimalistic.