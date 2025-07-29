Here's A Chic Way To Cover Sliding Glass Doors Without Sacrificing Sunlight Or Style
Sliding glass doors are a great way to let maximum light into a space, but it can also be tricky to find the perfect product for your space when you do want to block it out completely. With windows this big, you need to have shades that are large enough to cover them but also ones that can be brought out of the way easily when you want to actually use it as a door. One of the most common and effective options is vertical blinds, but they are definitely far from being the most aesthetic choice, and they may even end up blocking out more light than you had hoped. Luckily, there are other ways to cover sliding glass doors that are an alternative to vertical blinds.
There are quite a few things to consider before buying curtains, but if you want to soften the room and filter the light without doing away with it completely, you may prefer a single long panel curtain. When choosing a curtain fabric, you definitely want to opt for something that is on the lighter and more transparent side, so that it lets in light. Also, choosing a lighter color like cream, beige, or white will help to prevent it from darkening the room too much. While you may think that it makes more sense to go for two curtains over a single one, the opposite is actually more convenient, easier to manage, and looks higher-end. Though double panels tend to be a bit more symmetrical, single panels are ideal if you want to keep it simple and minimalistic.
Tips to make your curtain look as luxe as possible
Besides just looking for a curtain that is long enough width-wise, you will also want to choose one that is the appropriate height. In general, you will want your curtains to sit a couple inches above the top of the glass. In order to make your ceilings feel taller, you will want the fabric to reach almost all the way to the floor — though you also want to be conscious of making sure that it is not so long as it will get tangled in the door as you try to open it. If you really want a dramatic feel, you can bring your curtains almost all the way up to the ceiling, which will even further the ceiling-heightening effect.
The good news about using a single curtain, however, is that you don't have to worry about pushing it aside every time you want to access your door — you can simply gather it to one side (or, depending on how long your curtain rod is, completely out of the way. The type of fabric you choose can also significantly impact the appearance of your curtain. A linen or muslin is great for achieving a more natural, organic vibe and allows light to pass through while still giving you privacy and preventing super-bright direct light. Ultimately, there are a lot of window treatments for sliding glass doors that let in the perfect amount of light, so don't fret if you can't seem to find the perfect one right away.