The Clever Curtain Trick You Need For Your Sliding Glass Doors

One of the very best things about sliding glass doors is that they let an amazing amount of light into your home. Our clever trick, mounting curtains outside of the door frame for an unobstructed view, will enhance that benefit. The vast real estate sliding glass doors take up on walls allow them to bring an outdoor feel to indoor living. But that significant square footage is also a challenge to dress with window coverings. There are many options, like vertical blinds, textured, or plain. Panel blinds (also known as panel tracks) are gaining popularity, but the most popular remains curtains or drapery. With that said, the best way to mount your curtains may surprise you. Think "wide and high."

One of the challenges of any window covering system for sliding glass doors is how they look when they're drawn completely open. Do the opened blinds, panels, or draperies hide part of the window and obstruct the view, or do they leave it completely uncovered? Most folks would prefer that their window treatments not impede the view when opened. So, how is that accomplished?