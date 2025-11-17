Neither Vertical Blinds Nor Curtains: A Better Way To Cover Sliding Glass Doors
There are some gorgeous ways to style curtains for sliding glass doors, but if curtains aren't your vibe, then you might want to consider plantation shutters. They're traditionally made from wood or faux wood, and they consist of a frame with tilted slats called louvers that can be angled to adjust the amount of light let into the room. Unlike other shutters, plantation shutters are installed inside your home, making them easy to open and close throughout the day. They offer a classic, elegant look that curtains and vertical blinds struggle to compete with.
On a sliding glass door, these shutters can be designed to either fold up to one side of the door or slide behind each other. This allows you to cover your door completely when it's not in use without obstructing the entryway. In addition to being stylish, plantation shutters offer several excellent benefits. When closed, the angled louvers allow light in while still obscuring the glass, meaning you can have privacy without sitting in the dark. They're also incredibly durable, which is great for a high-traffic area, such as the door between your living room and patio.
Plantation shutters also help dampen noises. If you love throwing small garden parties but want your home to stay peacefully quiet, these shutters might be the perfect solution. As an added bonus, they also help insulate the home from extreme temperatures.
The drawbacks to plantation shutters
Before you run out to get your plantation shutters, there are a few downsides to be aware of. The main downside is cost. Plantation shutters are more expensive than both curtains and blinds, and the cost can climb quickly if you get traditional, solid-wood shutters. As well as being expensive, plantation shutters often require professional installation, which can significantly increase the cost. The benefits make them well worth the price for most people, but if you're trying to decorate on a budget, you might want to reconsider. Also consider that, unlike curtains that can be swapped out with relative ease, once your plantation shutters are up, they'll be there for a long time.
It's also key to understand that plantation shutters usually aren't the best fit for rooms that need total darkness. While the louvers can be easily adjusted to let in less light, they can't keep out all the light. If you need pitch black to sleep comfortably, you might want to consider getting blackout curtains instead. You can also layer curtains over your plantation shutters, but if you prefer a sleek aesthetic, the clunky layering might not be appealing.