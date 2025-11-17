Neither Vertical Blinds Nor Curtains: A Better Way To Cover Sliding Glass Doors

There are some gorgeous ways to style curtains for sliding glass doors, but if curtains aren't your vibe, then you might want to consider plantation shutters. They're traditionally made from wood or faux wood, and they consist of a frame with tilted slats called louvers that can be angled to adjust the amount of light let into the room. Unlike other shutters, plantation shutters are installed inside your home, making them easy to open and close throughout the day. They offer a classic, elegant look that curtains and vertical blinds struggle to compete with.

On a sliding glass door, these shutters can be designed to either fold up to one side of the door or slide behind each other. This allows you to cover your door completely when it's not in use without obstructing the entryway. In addition to being stylish, plantation shutters offer several excellent benefits. When closed, the angled louvers allow light in while still obscuring the glass, meaning you can have privacy without sitting in the dark. They're also incredibly durable, which is great for a high-traffic area, such as the door between your living room and patio.

Plantation shutters also help dampen noises. If you love throwing small garden parties but want your home to stay peacefully quiet, these shutters might be the perfect solution. As an added bonus, they also help insulate the home from extreme temperatures.