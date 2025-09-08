This Chic Sliding Glass Door Covering That Still Lets Natural Light Spill In
If you're thinking about buying sliding patio doors or you already have them, you're likely familiar with their benefits. First, they provide seamless access to the outdoors, whether you're hosting a barbecue or letting out the dogs. Sliding glass doors also invite air flow and natural light into your home, creating a sense of calm in your space. What's more, the large size of sliding doors makes it easy to admire the view around you, which can be especially enjoyable on beautiful days.
But what do you do when you need some privacy? The simple answer is to close the blinds, shades, or window treatments — but it can reduce natural light, too. If this scenario sounds familiar, consider installing sheer curtains in the color or print of your choice. With this option, you'll be able to stay private without sacrificing natural lighting. The airy softness of sheer curtains will also add an element of coziness and chicness to your space.
Installing and choosing sheer curtains for sliding glass doors
There are several ways to install sheer curtains, depending on your needs. For example, if you want the option to completely block out natural lighting, consider layering curtains over blinds or blackout drapes. You can even install the curtain rod above the sliding door, which will make your ceilings look taller. (Just be sure to buy sheer curtains that are long enough.) Another option is to install sheer curtains on their own, which may be ideal in areas where privacy isn't a concern.
Additionally, many types of material can be used to make sheer curtains. Linen will add a natural look to your space, though it's important to note it can wrinkle easily. If you'd like to avoid this issue, opt for curtains with polyester, which is less likely to wrinkle. In either case, these window treatments for sliding glass doors let in the perfect amount of light.
Customzing your sheer curtains
When installing sheer curtains on sliding doors, it's worth thinking about how many panels you want as well. Installing two panels is the standard option, but one large panel offers a more minimalist and clean visual. It's also easier to push one large panel to the side when you need to quickly pass through the door. Just gather the curtain and tie it to one side, and you have a unique asymmetrical look.
On that note, there are many who keep sheer curtains out of the way. You can install curtain holdbacks, which are large horizontal hooks that are placed along the sides of your sliding door. Choose a simple hook for a more sleek look or an ornate version for a decorative touch. If you'd like a temporary or inexpensive option, go for curtain tiebacks. These are sold in stores, though you can also use natural cord, ribbon, scrap fabric, or even old bracelets and belts.