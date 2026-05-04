Add Privacy To Your Sliding Glass Doors With This Genius Curtain Alternative
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Sliding glass doors connect your indoor and outdoor living spaces, creating a harmonious flow between the two. In many ways, they also perform like a giant window, inviting in natural light, visually opening your space, and letting you view the great outdoors. Like windows, though, they also let any onlookers outside peer into your home. If you don't want to lose light or visibility during the day, but still want some privacy, reflective window film is an ideal solution to block prying eyes.
Also called mirror window film, this product sticks to sliding door or window glass and gives it a mirrored appearance from one side. When it's brighter outside during the day, the film becomes reflective, performing more like a mirror than a window to passersby. From indoors, you can still see through the film. However, at night, this effect goes away: indoor lights make the interior brighter, so people outside can see indoors. So for 24-hour privacy, you'll still need to select the right blinds or shades for when the sun goes down.
Reflective window film is excellent for daytime privacy
This type of window film really appeals to those who value being able to look clearly out windows during the day, but don't want to sacrifice privacy. The film might slightly darken the room, and you can often tell there's a layer there, but it's one of the top window treatments that allow you to see outside. If you want to remove it in the future, most products are easy to peel off and won't cause damage to the glass. Many of them stick to the window thanks to static cling, so these are suitable for both homeowners and renters. A product like the Haton Window Privacy Film costs less than $1 per square foot, so it's inexpensive too, much less than installing one-way glass, and very low-commitment.
Beyond privacy, reflective window films have a few other benefits. They offer heat and glare reduction since the surface reflects sunlight. Many also offer sunlight protection, too, blocking a high percentage of UV rays to help prevent fading furniture, rugs, and carpets indoors. If improperly installed, issues like bubbles or peeling can be unsightly. But if it's a static film, it's simple to take the film off and reinstall it. All in all, reflective window film is a low-stakes window treatment idea to try if you're over basic curtains.