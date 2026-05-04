Not Woven Baskets, Not Shelves: The Clever Blanket Storage DIY You'll Love

You can never have too many cozy, decorative throw blankets around your house. The trick is finding a place to store all of them, though. One solution is using the blankets as decor, but you might eventually run out of even the most unusual ways to decorate with throw blankets. Or, you might want a simple storage solution to keep the cozy linens handy yet out of the way. If you're not a fan of woven baskets and don't have any shelf space left, consider this DIY from Heidi Sonboul DIY. Looking at the finished product, you would never guess the metal blanket tub started as a tacky Halloween bin.

This DIY proves that you shouldn't judge a book (or a thrift store find) by its cover. The original tub likely wouldn't fit many people's styles, but a coat of white paint creates a blank canvas upon which you can add sayings, patterns, or other designs. Thrifting a small metal tub or upcycling one you already own saves a lot of money over buying brand new blanket storage products, and it's a sustainable shopping method.

When choosing a container for this project, consider how many blankets it will hold. Grab multiple containers if you have a large collection. Look at the shape and detailing of the bin to make sure it fits your style. Tubs with handles on either side make it easy to move the blankets if necessary, but a handle-free option also works.