Not Woven Baskets, Not Shelves: The Clever Blanket Storage DIY You'll Love
You can never have too many cozy, decorative throw blankets around your house. The trick is finding a place to store all of them, though. One solution is using the blankets as decor, but you might eventually run out of even the most unusual ways to decorate with throw blankets. Or, you might want a simple storage solution to keep the cozy linens handy yet out of the way. If you're not a fan of woven baskets and don't have any shelf space left, consider this DIY from Heidi Sonboul DIY. Looking at the finished product, you would never guess the metal blanket tub started as a tacky Halloween bin.
This DIY proves that you shouldn't judge a book (or a thrift store find) by its cover. The original tub likely wouldn't fit many people's styles, but a coat of white paint creates a blank canvas upon which you can add sayings, patterns, or other designs. Thrifting a small metal tub or upcycling one you already own saves a lot of money over buying brand new blanket storage products, and it's a sustainable shopping method.
When choosing a container for this project, consider how many blankets it will hold. Grab multiple containers if you have a large collection. Look at the shape and detailing of the bin to make sure it fits your style. Tubs with handles on either side make it easy to move the blankets if necessary, but a handle-free option also works.
Transform an old metal tub into decorative blanket storage
First things first: Prep the bucket to get smooth, lasting results. That starts with a good cleaning. Use a degreaser if necessary to remove slipperiness. Rough up the metal with sandpaper to help the paint stick. Remove any details and sand down raised painted designs, so you have a smooth foundation for your paint coat. Choose a paint product that specifically lists metal as a suitable surface on the packaging to keep it from flaking or peeling. White, cream, and beige are good neutral options that make a versatile background for your other design elements. But you can get creative, taking into account the overall room color scheme and the blankets you'll store there.
Clever blanket storage needs to be functional, but it doesn't hurt for it to be cute, too. That's why the next step is to adorn the tub to show off your creativity. Vinyl decals are a versatile way to add text and designs to your tub, but you can also hand-paint or stencil the detailing. Consider painting a contrasting color along the top and bottom edges and the handles.
Rolling the blankets and putting them upright into the container offers a stylish presentation, but you can also fold them or even drape a blanket over the edge of the tub. To keep the blankets smelling fresh, tuck some dryer sheets or scented sachets into the bottom of the tub. Then, put it in your living room, bedroom, or guest room to present throw blankets in a fun, decorative way.