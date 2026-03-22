16 Unusual Ways To Decorate With Throw Blankets
Decorative throw blankets are a go-to home solution for making spaces cozier and more inviting. There are infinite ways to drape them in a traditional sense over beds, chairs, and couches. Whether the fabric is a scratchy linen or fluffy fur, it creates texture and softens a space to make it look and feel more comfortable. Layering throws is also a great way to add color and complement the rest of an interior design scheme. However, if you're looking for more unconventional ideas, there are plenty of stylings for throw blankets that don't often show up in home magazines or showrooms.
Instead of intentionally crumpling or neatly folding a blanket over your furniture, try out one of the 16 unusual ways below. These methods take a creative turn, transforming the blanket into different shapes inspired by current trends. Twist blankets into pillows, stylish bows, and other charming designs. You can even transform them into decor for bathrooms, bedrooms, dining rooms, living rooms, and other interior spaces. If you're looking for a completely off-kilter idea, you could create wall art or ornate blankets that double as decor. There are even solutions that benefit beloved family pets.
None of these ideas requires crafting skills, and most don't require any extra supplies or materials either. They're no-sew solutions you can use with any of your all-time favorite blankets.
Lay a throw blanket on the floor as a rug
If your throw blanket has the perfect pattern and texture for a rug, repurpose it. Grab a two-pack of project foam, like the GoTo Foam Upholstery Cushion. Ensure that the cushions are almost as large as the throw blanket, which is typically about 50 inches by 60 inches. Fold the blanket edges over the backside of the foam, and hot glue them down. Lay the finished creation over a Gorilla Grip 4x5 Strong Rug Pad Gripper so it doesn't slide underfoot.
Fold a blanket into a trendy knot throw pillow
If you're a fan of the iconic and unusual Knot Pillow, you don't have to splurge on the $145 original. Take a throw blanket and roll both sides inward to meet in the center, securing them in place with a ribbon. Twist a knot by following the steps in @homefulfinds' TikTok to create a stylish throw pillow design that's almost indistinguishable from the original. This hack looks best with textured materials, such as fine knits and ruched fur. Best of all, this doesn't permanently alter the fabric. If you tire of the style, just untie the blanket.
Staple a colorful blanket to a frame to make wall art
When trying out this project, you'll need a giant wood frame that's roughly 4 feet by 5 feet. Thrift one, build one, or settle for a smaller frame and throw combination. Lay the fabric flat with the pattern facing out, place the frame on top of the blanket, curl the edges around the sides of the frame, and staple them to the back of the frame. Make sure to pull the blanket taut over the frame so there are no waves in the fabric. Hang the frame on your wall, and your blanket is now a massive piece of gorgeous, textured artwork.
Tie a throw blanket into a decorative bow for furniture
There's another way to accent your bed with a throw without plainly draping it flat over one side. Fold the blanket into a long rectangle so it sits diagonally across the bottom corner of the bed. Then just scrunch the middle together create an adorable bow shape that adds a chic touch to a bedroom. The original DIYer uses a pink-striped pattern to lean into the soft look, but you can use an alternative design to portray a different aesthetic. A brown linen blanket, for example, has more rustic appeal.
Fold blankets into traditional throw pillows
Does the number of blankets you have far outweigh the number of pillows? Fortunately, there's a clever trick for folding these accents into square-shaped throw pillows. YouTuber Unbox Mattress shows how to fold standard blankets and ones with decorative embellishments into square throw cushions. Prop the finished build on beds, couches, and other seating areas. These blanket pillows have a looser shape than traditional pillows and may not fit as well with sophisticated interiors. This decor idea better complements homey and boho-style designs.
Tuck throw blankets into a cozy basket
Instead of hiding spare linens away in closets, put them on display as functional decor. Set up a woven basket in your living room. Then roll up two to three throws and tuck them inside to add a cozy element to your space. Pick a basket and blankets that match the room's color scheme. For example, if your room has a predominantly beige color scheme and many natural elements, your best choice is a woven grass basket and neutral-colored fabrics.
Style a blanket with a decorative tray and essentials
Sometimes the blanket is just a pawn in a grander decor idea. Drape it in the traditional fashion at the end of a bed or chaise. Set an elegant tray, such as the HofferRuffer Silver Rectangle Serving Tray, on the top corner. If you go with a different tray, make sure it has raised sides so its contents don't slide off the edges. Within the tray, you can pile virtually any type of decor, including books, small vases, battery-powered candles, or other personal keepsakes.
Roll a blanket into a lumbar bed pillow
Upgrade your bed with a DIY lumbar pillow. Fold it over three times like in @elnazhamai's TikTok. Then roll one side into a tightly packed cylinder and tuck it in between the layers on the other end of the blanket. If you create a fluffy, white pillow like @elnazhamai, it'll complement modern bedrooms. Try using a throw in a bolder color or intricate pattern to befit other room styles, such as farmhouse and bohemian interiors.
Make a decorative fabric flower from a folded blanket
Making a fabric flower out of a spare linen is easier than it looks. Tuck each corner into the center to make a square, then fold the corners to the middle again. Flip the blanket and repeat before following @boulevardhome's TikTok instructions to finish executing the creative shape. This idea is best implemented with a solid-colored fabric, so you can see the creases and folds that emulate a flower. Don't prop it up against other pillows or cushions, or it'll fall out of form.
Create a blanket wall with hanging hooks
Keep your favorite quilts within easy reach while embracing a cozy aesthetic by creating a blanket wall rack. The original TikToker used a wooden peg coat rack. However, trying to keep linens from sliding off of the smooth cylinder bolts may be frustrating. You'll have an easier time hanging blankets on a design like the Dseap Coat Rack Wall Mount, which has flared and bulbed ends on its hooks for grabbing fabric material. Make sure to choose a wall mount finish and blankets that match the rest of the room and its color scheme.
Repurpose a fringe throw blanket as a shabby chic tablecloth
Blankets with fringed edges can add even more texture to interior spaces. Cloak a wooden table with a tasseled cloth to enhance rustic, eccentric, and traditional spaces. You can style the tablecloth evenly on all sides or drape it diagonally to create more of a shabby chic look. This is an especially good idea for holidays. Instead of buying a barely used seasonal tablecloth, repurpose your festive blankets during events like Easter and Christmas dinner.
Fold a blanket into a heart shape for romantic bedrooms
Valentine's Day may be behind us, but that doesn't mean romance is dead. Follow the folding technique from @JeffandLaurenShow on YouTube to turn a coverlet into a sweet, plush heart for the foot of the bed. If shades of pink and red correlate with your room theme, choose a velvet material in these colors for a luxurious and romantic aesthetic. It's a super simple design choice to show your partner you care. Those who don't have partners can use this trick to show off hotel-level bed styling to house guests.
Transform a blanket into a plush pet bed
Store-bought pet beds are adorable but often overpriced. Save some money and give your pet a bed that smells like home by rolling up a spare blanket. This idea from @livingwellinfrance on YouTube takes less than a minute to make. Simply roll one side of the blanket about three-quarters of the way up. Then fold the rolled portion around itself to form a circular shape, pulling in the unrolled portion into the center of the circle and tucking the rolled ends so the bed stays firmly together. Any material will do, but a thick fleece, cotton, or synthetic blend will look and feel more like a store-bought pet bed.
Repurpose a blanket as a sofa slipcover
Owners of small sofas and armchairs don't need to invest in customized seat covers. Grab an oversized throw and tuck it into the seat and back cushions. This enables you to completely change up the look of your living space while providing an extra protective layer to furniture. It's easy to remove and machine-wash a tucked-in blanket. This method is also far more convenient than attempting to spot-clean or remove tight couch cushions after mishaps. The thicker the blanket, the bigger barrier between your actual sofa and potential stains, tears, and other damage.
Display a blanket collection in a classy hutch
One clever blanket storage idea involves neatly piling your collection in a glass-front china cabinet. This storage idea has classic vintage appeal, and it's a great way to show off quilts and throws with various colors and patterns. As long as they're piled neatly inside, it won't look too loud and cluttered. Although this idea naturally leans toward a more retro look, other styles can also work. For example, the Ifget Tall Arched Kitchen Pantry has a smooth, rounded design that could also fit modern, farmhouse, and boho-style interiors.
Hang a throw blanket on a decorative ladder
Save bathroom towels for their intended purpose and instead use blanket racks as decor in bathroom spaces. Lean a decorative ladder against a bathroom wall, preferably a safe distance away from a tub or shower. Drape a blanket or two over the rungs to add a touch of softness to the sterile environment. Only implement this trick if your bathroom is spacious and has good ventilation. You should also look for wood ladders that are advertised as water-resistant, such as the Union Rustic Blanket Ladder, so they're less vulnerable to humidity.