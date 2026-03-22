16 Unusual Ways To Decorate With Throw Blankets

Decorative throw blankets are a go-to home solution for making spaces cozier and more inviting. There are infinite ways to drape them in a traditional sense over beds, chairs, and couches. Whether the fabric is a scratchy linen or fluffy fur, it creates texture and softens a space to make it look and feel more comfortable. Layering throws is also a great way to add color and complement the rest of an interior design scheme. However, if you're looking for more unconventional ideas, there are plenty of stylings for throw blankets that don't often show up in home magazines or showrooms.

Instead of intentionally crumpling or neatly folding a blanket over your furniture, try out one of the 16 unusual ways below. These methods take a creative turn, transforming the blanket into different shapes inspired by current trends. Twist blankets into pillows, stylish bows, and other charming designs. You can even transform them into decor for bathrooms, bedrooms, dining rooms, living rooms, and other interior spaces. If you're looking for a completely off-kilter idea, you could create wall art or ornate blankets that double as decor. There are even solutions that benefit beloved family pets.

None of these ideas requires crafting skills, and most don't require any extra supplies or materials either. They're no-sew solutions you can use with any of your all-time favorite blankets.