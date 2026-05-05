Turn An Old Basket Into Charming Hanging Kitchen Storage With This DIY
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Kitchens have a way of collecting clutter, whether it's all of those kitchen utensils and appliances or the fresh produce and snacks you keep on hand. Finding a spot for everything is even more challenging in a small kitchen. Fortunately, you have lots of options to add storage, including baskets. There are plenty of creative ways to use baskets to organize your kitchen clutter, but this one moves the baskets off your countertops and shelves with a hanging storage DIY. Featured on the YouTube channel The Distressed Princess DIY, this basket storage solution uses macramé cord to create a braided hanger for the container. The result is a basket you can hang anywhere in your kitchen to store lightweight items.
Hanging storage is ideal when you're looking for small kitchen organization ideas to maximize tiny spaces because it frees up counter and shelf space. Using a basket as the hanging container adds a decorative element to the design and shakes up the usual use of baskets for ordinary storage. You'll need a basket without a handle (or you can remove the handle from an old basket). If you don't have any baskets on hand, head to the thrift store, where you'll likely find several options. While the inspiration project uses a shallow round basket, you can use any shape or style of basket to customize the results. Note how sturdy the basket is before choosing one. You'll also need macramé cord like the NOANTA Natural Macramé Cord. Choose a color that complements your project.
Turn an old basket into a hanging storage display for your kitchen
Clean the basket using a soft brush, a cloth, compressed air, or a vacuum. You can leave the basket its natural color if you like how it looks or paint it to better fit your decor. Here's where you can also add customization to the basket. Stencil designs around the top edge, or finish the top edge with ribbon, wood beads, lace trim, artificial greenery, gemstones, or other embellishments.
To make the hanger for a round basket, braid macramé cords together to create three strands. Add a fourth strand if you choose a square or rectangular basket, so you can attach a cord to each corner. The length depends on where you want to hang the basket and how low you want it to be. Or, instead of macramé cord, try other materials, like thin leather strips, wire, or chains. Space the hanger strands equal distances apart, and staple, glue, or tie them in place. Whatever method you use to fasten the strands to the baskets, ensure it is secure. Tie the strand ends together in a knot at the top where they meet. You can also tie them to a metal ring that acts as a hanger.
All that's left is to hang the basket and fill it with not-so-heavy items. Wouldn't this basket idea be the perfect way to organize a pantry for an Instagram-worthy setup? Imagine them hanging from shelves in your reach-in pantry or from the ceiling in a larger walk-in pantry. Or, leave it out in the open by hanging it underneath your upper cabinetry, from the bottom of a shelf, or from the ceiling.