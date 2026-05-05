Turn An Old Basket Into Charming Hanging Kitchen Storage With This DIY

Clean the basket using a soft brush, a cloth, compressed air, or a vacuum. You can leave the basket its natural color if you like how it looks or paint it to better fit your decor. Here's where you can also add customization to the basket. Stencil designs around the top edge, or finish the top edge with ribbon, wood beads, lace trim, artificial greenery, gemstones, or other embellishments.

To make the hanger for a round basket, braid macramé cords together to create three strands. Add a fourth strand if you choose a square or rectangular basket, so you can attach a cord to each corner. The length depends on where you want to hang the basket and how low you want it to be. Or, instead of macramé cord, try other materials, like thin leather strips, wire, or chains. Space the hanger strands equal distances apart, and staple, glue, or tie them in place. Whatever method you use to fasten the strands to the baskets, ensure it is secure. Tie the strand ends together in a knot at the top where they meet. You can also tie them to a metal ring that acts as a hanger.

All that's left is to hang the basket and fill it with not-so-heavy items. Wouldn't this basket idea be the perfect way to organize a pantry for an Instagram-worthy setup? Imagine them hanging from shelves in your reach-in pantry or from the ceiling in a larger walk-in pantry. Or, leave it out in the open by hanging it underneath your upper cabinetry, from the bottom of a shelf, or from the ceiling.