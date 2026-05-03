Use Vintage Doilies To Turn A Plain Picture Frame Into A Statement Piece

Once you're ready to start, you'll discover the project is fairly straightforward. First, you'll need to find the patterns within the doily that you want to put in the spotlight. Layer and line them up along the frame, allowing a little bit of the fabric to wrap around to the back, and cut the material where necessary. Use your brush and Mod Podge to secure the textile to the frame, and voilà! You've got an instant upgrade. Make sure to put something on the surface while you're working with the adhesive, and let the finishing dry before you start styling.

Speaking of which, styling vintage doilies opens up plenty of options that Granny would love. Take the project up a notch by attaching accents like ribbons and embellishments with your glue gun. Aim for natural elements like jute to complement the lived-in factor. You can also use acrylic paint to dye your doily a different color — just find a paper plate, pour a splash of paint and water together, and let your cloth doily soak for a minute or two in the mixture. If you want to embrace an antique aesthetic, soak your doily in a bowl or tray of boiling water with several teabags for about 45 minutes, flipping the doilies like pancakes for the best effects.

When all is said and done, finish up your frames with an old black-and-white photo to drive up the nostalgia factor. When you find a spot for it, make sure complementary accents are nearby — quilts, floral textiles, gingham patterns, and rattan furniture. With this combination of elements, you'll be transported back to your nana's in no time.