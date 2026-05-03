Use Vintage Doilies To Turn A Plain Picture Frame Into A Statement Piece
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What's better than a warm hug from your granny and gramps? The feeling is next to none. If you're looking for a way to embrace that comfort and familiarity in your own home, capturing grandma chic trends with a few decorative accents around the house is non-negotiable. Chintz, wooden details, and chunky quilts are great places to start tapping into our appetite for nostalgia and a lived-in aesthetic, but the doily is truly the mother of all grandmacore features and deserves the utmost attention. Make your Nana proud by breathing new life into her hand-me-downs: repurpose thrifted vintage doilies by fastening them to a picture frame and letting the cozy-cute statement speak for itself.
While your first instinct might be to frame the doilies themselves, this unexpected alternative from YouTube crafter Reduce Reuse Reimagine takes the textiles in a new creative direction that's equal parts inviting and eclectic. Plus, it's pretty easy to execute — a factor all crafters can appreciate. Before you reach for your photo collection, start by gathering the necessary materials: your doilies and frames (of course), scissors, a decoupage adhesive like Mod Podge, and a sponge paint brush to apply the sealer. If you want to make things a little more permanent, a glue gun works well, too.
How to add a doily cover to elevate a plain picture frame
Once you're ready to start, you'll discover the project is fairly straightforward. First, you'll need to find the patterns within the doily that you want to put in the spotlight. Layer and line them up along the frame, allowing a little bit of the fabric to wrap around to the back, and cut the material where necessary. Use your brush and Mod Podge to secure the textile to the frame, and voilà! You've got an instant upgrade. Make sure to put something on the surface while you're working with the adhesive, and let the finishing dry before you start styling.
Speaking of which, styling vintage doilies opens up plenty of options that Granny would love. Take the project up a notch by attaching accents like ribbons and embellishments with your glue gun. Aim for natural elements like jute to complement the lived-in factor. You can also use acrylic paint to dye your doily a different color — just find a paper plate, pour a splash of paint and water together, and let your cloth doily soak for a minute or two in the mixture. If you want to embrace an antique aesthetic, soak your doily in a bowl or tray of boiling water with several teabags for about 45 minutes, flipping the doilies like pancakes for the best effects.
When all is said and done, finish up your frames with an old black-and-white photo to drive up the nostalgia factor. When you find a spot for it, make sure complementary accents are nearby — quilts, floral textiles, gingham patterns, and rattan furniture. With this combination of elements, you'll be transported back to your nana's in no time.