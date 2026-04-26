15 Stunning Ways To Style Vintage Doilies In Any Room
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The latest vintage decor trend that everyone's snatching up at thrift stores is doilies. These intricate, lacy fabrics were a huge hit throughout past centuries, and they've always been around for both functional and decorative purposes. They were often used in rooms to cushion drinks and decor, or to add a delicate touch to furniture. With the resurgence of the "granny chic" style in 2026, these vintage pieces are a must-have for decorating traditional-inspired homes.
The beauty of vintage doilies is that they can be styled in more places than people realize. They add ornamental appeal to empty walls, dress up vases and utensil holders with a lacy trim, and soften the look of hard furniture and even shelving. Their design is simple yet versatile enough for virtually any room in a home. Layer them over an armchair in a living room to give seating an old-fashioned twist, or tuck them in woven baskets in a nursery to provide a cozy, familiar touch. There's really no limit as to where you can style doilies, as long as you keep them out of direct sunlight and away from humid home appliances.
Below are 15 ways you can style these iconic items without much effort. There's no DIY involved, like the many ideas to repurpose vintage doilies around a home. Instead of cutting, gluing, and upcycling the doilies, place them just as they are. This is the recommended route if the doilies have sentimental value and you want to preserve their original design.
Style doilies across a dining table as a table runner
Whether your doilies are identical or have various colors and shapes, make any large collection into a table runner. Scatter these lacy mats across the center of a rectangular dining room table, leaving them loose or pinning them down with classic decor, like boat bowls, ornate candleholders, or seasonal-inspired accents. This is a great way to soften the look of a hardwood table in a dining room. Traditional white and off-white doilies contrast especially well against a dark wood surface.
Drape doilies off of shelves for a shabby chic look
Adding small doilies to decorative shelves is a great way to add a cozy texture to a display full of hard materials. Angle small, rounded doilies off the sides of a bookshelf, display cabinet, or sideboard buffet in any room. Hold them in place with static decor like figurines, stacks of books, and decorative bowls, trays, and baskets. Be wary not to overload the look with lace, and only place one doily per shelf.
Tuck doilies with colorful trim into vases to emulate flowers
Add a flowery vibe to any room while transforming vintage doilies into the sweetest home decor. If you have a vase in a spot that's impractical for living plants, substitute greenery with a scalloped, color-trimmed doily. If you pinch a lacy crochet in the center, and fold the edges up, it emulates fabric flowers. Tuck the "flowers" into a vase small enough to keep them propped upright. Place the vase on its own or among other decor to make a soft, vintage centerpiece.
Make floating shelves look like they're made of lace
Jazz up a stack of corner floating shelves, and give them an old-fashioned touch with doilies. Slouch the doilies over the sides of the shelf to give them a Victorian aesthetic. This design idea pairs well with other traditional decor ideas, like pillar candles, woven baskets, ornate picture frames, and vintage animal figurines. Be sure to use fabric pieces that are small enough to slightly hang over the side of the shelf. This ensures they won't overwhelm the look or dangle too closely to the floating shelf beneath them.
Add a classic but cozy trim to countertop kitchen items
Make a kitchen countertop look deliberate rather than cluttered by softening the base of utensil crocks and appliances. Tuck square or round doilies beneath these items to add a lace trim to countertops. Ensure the doily is large enough to stick out evenly on all sides. This also has a functional purpose, as the fabric doilies prevent heavy and rough materials from scratching vulnerable countertops like Corian, laminate, and butcher block.
Pin doilies to your wall as cozy decor
If you're looking for an unconventional way to decorate your walls, consider using doilies. All you need are small pushpins to tack them to walls. Stick the tacks in the holes between the fabric, so they don't damage the doilies. Hang an assortment of designs and colors for a bohemian vibe, or place a single large lace piece as a classy tapestry. This idea befits most rooms. Just avoid appliance vents and bright windows, since relentless exposure to moisture and sunlight can damage the material.
Drape doilies over cabinets for a vintage touch
If you inherited or thrifted a vintage cabinet, enhance the old-fashioned aesthetic with a doily across the top. This makes displayed items look more purposeful, and it keeps them from scuffing an old, authentic wood surface. Pair a doily with a wooden clock, candles, and old books for a truly vintage look. This is a great way to dress up buffet sideboards in dining rooms, dressers in bedrooms, and other storage cabinets around a home.
Use a doily as the base for a lamp
If a lamp is looking lonely on a living room end table or bedroom nightstand, use a doily to dress up the space without creating clutter. All you need is a round doily that's wider than the lamp base. Tuck it underneath, and it'll add a comfy vibe and protective buffer between the lamp and your furniture. The doily can also be used to hide an electric cord. Tuck the lamp's connecting wire through one of the lacy holes and run it underneath and down the backside of the table.
Use a doily to line a decorative tray
Give a decorative wooden tray an extra homey touch by laying a small doily in the center. This creates a soft landing if you intend to store breakable items in the tray, such as glasses or fragile jewelry. This is ideal for catch-all trays on kitchen countertops where items get tossed haphazardly inside. It also adds a soft texture for better visual appeal. Make sure the doily fits entirely within the tray to have a cohesive design, and don't forget to routinely clean it to remove dust and dirt.
Elevate a vase with flowers with a doily
Upgrade the bouquet that's sitting alone on a side table or console table in a foyer, dining room, or living room, with a simple doily. Simply slide the woven fabric beneath the pot to serve its original purpose of providing style and protection. The material should keep heavy plant pots from scuffing surfaces, and it'll absorb any excess water that may drip after watering. This can protect your furniture, as long as the doily is swapped out or washed and dried as needed.
Drape a doily over the back of a couch for a vintage aesthetic
Those with sewing skills can give doilies new life by attaching them to living room upholstery. However, there's also a less permanent way to emulate this look. Hang the doilies over couch cushions and armrests to give them a vintage touch and protect upholstery from oil and dirt. You'll need larger doilies for this idea. Make sure the color tone complements the upholstery material, as you may want to lean towards a cool or warm-toned doily accordingly.
Style lacy doilies over decorative baskets for a touch of granny chic
Wicker and lace are often paired together for a coquette style. When combined, they have a unique romantic, rustic, and retro look. Styling this method is easy. Simply tuck lacy doilies into baskets, so they drape over the side. Use a larger doily for a slouchy look or lay a smaller doily for a more refined, deliberate appearance. Typically, bright white doilies are better suited for this idea, since they contrast well with the natural color of woven baskets.
Tuck a doily in a hanging wall basket as a lacy accent
When turning wall baskets into both decor and storage, try dressing them up with a doily lining. Putting a doily over wicker keeps loose items from snagging on the rough material and adds aesthetic appeal. Artificial and dried foliage are easy to style with lace and woven materials. This adds a rustic, nature-inspired look to rooms. It can be used on any wall space, and is a great way to dress up hanging baskets in a hallway where decorating potential is limited.
Put lace doilies under plates as placemats for elegant dining
Give a dining room or breakfast nook a classic touch by replacing traditional placemats with rectangular or oval doilies. Another method is to place the doilies over solid-colored placemats for a layered look. The detailed and delicate fabric has a charming touch that makes homes feel even more welcoming. Keep in mind that doilies are vulnerable to spills in this spot, so ensure you know how to clean the vintage material properly before styling them. The safest route is hand-washing with hot water and mild detergent.
Keep doilies handy as coasters for drinks around the home
Doilies have always had a wide variety of uses, but one of their most well-known uses was to support drinking glasses and water pitchers. Take an old-fashioned approach and stack doilies in a living room or kitchen to be used as drink coasters. Ensure the doilies are made of a thicker material so they can soak up condensation from drinks, and protect your furniture surfaces properly. Keep them from yellowing and growing mold by washing them regularly and air-drying them in the sun, which works as a natural bleach.