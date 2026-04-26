15 Stunning Ways To Style Vintage Doilies In Any Room

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The latest vintage decor trend that everyone's snatching up at thrift stores is doilies. These intricate, lacy fabrics were a huge hit throughout past centuries, and they've always been around for both functional and decorative purposes. They were often used in rooms to cushion drinks and decor, or to add a delicate touch to furniture. With the resurgence of the "granny chic" style in 2026, these vintage pieces are a must-have for decorating traditional-inspired homes.

The beauty of vintage doilies is that they can be styled in more places than people realize. They add ornamental appeal to empty walls, dress up vases and utensil holders with a lacy trim, and soften the look of hard furniture and even shelving. Their design is simple yet versatile enough for virtually any room in a home. Layer them over an armchair in a living room to give seating an old-fashioned twist, or tuck them in woven baskets in a nursery to provide a cozy, familiar touch. There's really no limit as to where you can style doilies, as long as you keep them out of direct sunlight and away from humid home appliances.

Below are 15 ways you can style these iconic items without much effort. There's no DIY involved, like the many ideas to repurpose vintage doilies around a home. Instead of cutting, gluing, and upcycling the doilies, place them just as they are. This is the recommended route if the doilies have sentimental value and you want to preserve their original design.