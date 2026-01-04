Transform Vintage Doilies From The Thrift Store Into The Sweetest Home Decor
When decorating your house, bringing personality into your home can be a pricey endeavor. From paint and carpet to furniture and accent pieces, it takes a lot of thought and planning to bring a stylish aesthetic to life. One way to beat big retail store prices is to think out-of-the-box when choosing small decor pieces by shopping at thrift or consignment stores. At many vintage thrift stores, you can find more than just an antique crystal punch bowl or rare porcelain candy dish. You can also find prized trinkets just like your grandma's old doilies. These unique treasures, made from intricate crochet work, are the perfect blend of nostalgia and comfort. Styled correctly, they can be used to make lovely faux flowers.
When you're looking to repurpose items for your home's decor, try this vintage hack for yourself. Start by scouring your local thrift store for small to medium-sized doilies along with a vase or urn that complements your style. Stuff one or more of the decorative circles into the container, splaying the edges up and about to create a ruffled look much like a carnation or peony. This may just be a boomer decor trend that's making a comeback in current homes in the form of decorative imitation bouquets, and we're loving it. Place them around your home for a cohesive grandma chic vibe that doesn't break the bank. To make this trend your own, find new ways to style and customize each eccentric doily.
Bring your thrifted doilies to life as flowers
The trick to this vintage doily hack is to choose one with a ruffled edge. This gives the crocheted piece the look of flower petals. To craft the look, pinch the center of the round decoration so it folds in on itself into a loose cone shape. Place it into an antique urn or vase so the ruffle sits at the top. If you're looking for cozy ideas to bring coastal grandmother style into your home in small ways, this is a great project to start with. It looks even more stylish when you find one that's two-toned, which adds dimension to the petals.
If you can only find these vintage crochets in white, you can add a pop of color to your newfound decor by soaking them in a mix of water, a splash of vinegar, and a few drops of food coloring. This is a great additional step for themed doily flowers like red and green for Christmas or pink and red for Valentine's Day. Adopt the adorable look for yourself and up style the original concept by slipping in some faux sprigs of greenery like the Dollar Tree's Floral Garden Fern or the charming Mini Olive Leaf Bundle from Hobby Lobby. Once the look is complete, the results are an affordable, one-of-a-kind piece of decor that can breathe new life into an old treasure.