Transform Vintage Doilies From The Thrift Store Into The Sweetest Home Decor

When decorating your house, bringing personality into your home can be a pricey endeavor. From paint and carpet to furniture and accent pieces, it takes a lot of thought and planning to bring a stylish aesthetic to life. One way to beat big retail store prices is to think out-of-the-box when choosing small decor pieces by shopping at thrift or consignment stores. At many vintage thrift stores, you can find more than just an antique crystal punch bowl or rare porcelain candy dish. You can also find prized trinkets just like your grandma's old doilies. These unique treasures, made from intricate crochet work, are the perfect blend of nostalgia and comfort. Styled correctly, they can be used to make lovely faux flowers.

When you're looking to repurpose items for your home's decor, try this vintage hack for yourself. Start by scouring your local thrift store for small to medium-sized doilies along with a vase or urn that complements your style. Stuff one or more of the decorative circles into the container, splaying the edges up and about to create a ruffled look much like a carnation or peony. This may just be a boomer decor trend that's making a comeback in current homes in the form of decorative imitation bouquets, and we're loving it. Place them around your home for a cohesive grandma chic vibe that doesn't break the bank. To make this trend your own, find new ways to style and customize each eccentric doily.