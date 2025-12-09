The Vintage Thrift Store Find That People Are Repurposing For Gorgeous Home Decor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you love the delicate look of lace or the detailed patterns of snowflakes, fabric doilies are a terrific item to add to your stash of craft supplies. These ornamental mats are easy to find at many thrift stores, antique malls, and flea markets. You may even have some in a box of hand-me-downs from decades past. Once you've located a good source of fabric doilies, consider turning them into decorative holders for jewelry, keys, and other small objects that might otherwise clutter your dressers or countertops. Decorative dishes made from thrifted doilies can also be nice resting places for LED pillar candles and baskets for wrapped pieces of candy. No matter what you put in your doily dishes, they're a budget-friendly way to bring vintage vibes to your living room or bedroom.

To make a small odds-and-ends holder with one doily, you'll need just a few supplies. Gather a bottle of Mod Podge Gloss Sealer, a roll of plastic wrap, a washable container, and a bowl, which will work as a mold. You may also want to grab a pair of latex or vinyl gloves to keep your hands clean as you work with the Mod Podge, which is somewhat sticky. If you'd like to change the color of the doily you've selected for this project, pick up some fabric dye as well. Consider getting a multi-pack containing a range of colors — for example, the Winsons 12-Color Non-Toxic Permanent Fabric Dye Art Set — if you're creating several doily dishes.