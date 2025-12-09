The Vintage Thrift Store Find That People Are Repurposing For Gorgeous Home Decor
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you love the delicate look of lace or the detailed patterns of snowflakes, fabric doilies are a terrific item to add to your stash of craft supplies. These ornamental mats are easy to find at many thrift stores, antique malls, and flea markets. You may even have some in a box of hand-me-downs from decades past. Once you've located a good source of fabric doilies, consider turning them into decorative holders for jewelry, keys, and other small objects that might otherwise clutter your dressers or countertops. Decorative dishes made from thrifted doilies can also be nice resting places for LED pillar candles and baskets for wrapped pieces of candy. No matter what you put in your doily dishes, they're a budget-friendly way to bring vintage vibes to your living room or bedroom.
To make a small odds-and-ends holder with one doily, you'll need just a few supplies. Gather a bottle of Mod Podge Gloss Sealer, a roll of plastic wrap, a washable container, and a bowl, which will work as a mold. You may also want to grab a pair of latex or vinyl gloves to keep your hands clean as you work with the Mod Podge, which is somewhat sticky. If you'd like to change the color of the doily you've selected for this project, pick up some fabric dye as well. Consider getting a multi-pack containing a range of colors — for example, the Winsons 12-Color Non-Toxic Permanent Fabric Dye Art Set — if you're creating several doily dishes.
Making your doily dish and tailoring it to your liking
If you're going to change the color of your doily, follow the instructions on the dye package you've purchased and make sure the doily is totally dry before treating it with Mod Podge. Be aware that some dye could leak into the Mod Podge and stain your container.
To start crafting your decorative dish, turn your bowl upside down and wrap its exterior in plastic to keep your doily from sticking to it. Next, place the doily in your washable container, pour Mod Podge on it, and massage this glue-like substance into the fabric. Make sure the whole doily gets saturated. Then, place the doily's middle over the base of the bowl. Center it as well as you can. Let the Mod Podge cure overnight. The next day, carefully peel the plastic wrap and doily from the bowl, discard the plastic wrap, and you're done.
Want a bigger decorative vessel? Use an extra-large bowl, plus several doilies or doily pieces. Follow the same process as before, but overlap the edges of individual doilies to create your dish. If you run out of plastic wrap, use a balloon to shape your creation instead of a plastic-wrapped bowl. Have leftover supplies? Turn doilies into an accent wall behind your bed or just use them as darling coasters around the house.