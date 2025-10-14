Repurpose Vintage Doilies To DIY A Stunning Accent Wall Behind Your Bed

First, gather vintage doilies. Note that doilies come in various sizes, so feel free to mix and match them. Alternatively, if you prefer a more uniform look, pick doilies of the same size. Also, you may want to avoid using doilies that have sentimental value. Once you've collected your doilies, buy an MDF wreath ring for each one. Check out these Wreath Rings by Ashland at Michaels. Working in sections, apply hot glue to the ring, then place the lace doily on top. (It's important to work in sections because hot glue dries quickly.) Continue around the ring, then trim the excess fabric, if needed. After you've glued all the doilies to the rings, turn them over so the side with glue is facing the back. Arrange them on the floor in your desired placement and tie them together, adding a bit of hot glue for extra security, if you'd like. Finally, hang the rings on the wall using nails or construction adhesive for a beautiful decor piece.

If you're unable to find wreath rings, use the inside rings of embroidery hoops. However, embroidery hoops are taller than wide, so you may need to wrap the doily around the edge before gluing it down. Another idea is to sandwich the doily between the rings of the embroidery hoop, just like you would when setting up fabric for embroidery.

For a pop of color, consider soaking the doilies in fabric dye first. You can also weave embroidery thread, yarn, ribbon, or beads through the lace doilies for depth and dimension. If you have extra doilies, try layering them on top of each other for a unique look. A bit of glue or hand stitching will hold them down. The entire piece can even be used to display photos and memorabilia; simply attach paper items to the fabric with paper clips. Selecting an accent wall project has never been easier!