Easy DIY Accent Wall Projects You Can Do In A Weekend

Accent walls have been a design go-to for homeowners and designers alike for the past several decades. It's not hard to see why. Accent walls can make a small room feel larger, or create needed separation in a large space. They also allow you to add visual interest and drama to a room without going overboard. You can go for more daring patterns and brighter colors than usual, knowing they will be used in moderation.

Selecting an accent wall is the crucial first step. Decide where you want people to look when they walk into the room and choose your accent wall accordingly. The best accent walls should be a blank canvas — free of too many windows, doors, and non-symmetrical angles you don't want to highlight.

Accents change the look and feel of a room without a complete redesign, offering maximum impact for minimal effort. Try these quick and easy accent wall ideas you can implement in a weekend — even if your DIY know-how is seriously lacking.