The Stunning IKEA Mirror Hack That Will Transform Any Boring Wall In Your Home
A blank wall is a blank canvas for home decorators. The possibilities are endless, but also a little daunting. A favorite antidote for empty wall space is a gallery wall, but multiple pieces of art and corresponding frames can get pricey. If you are looking for a low-cost gallery wall alternative, try this TikTok IKEA hack from Anna Hoban at @our_home_style which uses IKEA's BLODLÖNN mirrors (and come in packs of four for only $12.99) to create a large, expensive-looking statement mirror.
Mirrors not only look great, but they can make small spaces appear larger — and the bigger the mirror, the better the result. These mirrors are 12 by 12 inches each, First, Anna measured the space for 24 mirrors, adding about ½ an inch around each as a border. Then, she painted the space a dark gray to contrast the white wall and add a faux frame to the mirror. Using the double-sided tape provided in the package, Anna hung the mirrors in a vertical 6- by 4-inch pattern.
The only DIY skill needed to create this eye-catching accent piece is careful and precise measuring. Those who like to "eyeball it" may need to call for reinforcements from their more perfectionist friends.
How to customize the IKEA mirror hack
@our_home_style_
This hack is easily customizable to fit your needs. The creator of the video creates a large vertical piece to fill a stairwell, but you can use as many mirrors as needed to fit your particular wall. For instance, we love it as a grand entryway mirror for your home, or for a small space like a bathroom or vanity (we recommend sticking with a grid pattern divisible by four, since the mirrors come in four-packs).
You can also personalize this DIY project by skipping the painted frame. We like the pop it gives to a white wall, but if you are placing the mirrors directly on an accent wall color, the paint isn't needed (as a bonus, it eliminates a few steps and makes the process much quicker). You can also mix it up with the type of mirrors you use. These IKEA mirrors were likely chosen because they are inexpensive, lightweight, and won't damage your walls.
But, you may have similar mirrors you want to repurpose — and the only thing better than a cheap design hack is a free one! If using different mirrors, make sure the double-sided tape you use is sturdy enough to hold your mirrors in place, but also won't cause damage to drywall or paint. Command Strips are made for this exact purpose and a good alternative to the IKEA tape.