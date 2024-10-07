The Stunning IKEA Mirror Hack That Will Transform Any Boring Wall In Your Home

A blank wall is a blank canvas for home decorators. The possibilities are endless, but also a little daunting. A favorite antidote for empty wall space is a gallery wall, but multiple pieces of art and corresponding frames can get pricey. If you are looking for a low-cost gallery wall alternative, try this TikTok IKEA hack from Anna Hoban at @our_home_style which uses IKEA's BLODLÖNN mirrors (and come in packs of four for only $12.99) to create a large, expensive-looking statement mirror.

Mirrors not only look great, but they can make small spaces appear larger — and the bigger the mirror, the better the result. These mirrors are 12 by 12 inches each, First, Anna measured the space for 24 mirrors, adding about ½ an inch around each as a border. Then, she painted the space a dark gray to contrast the white wall and add a faux frame to the mirror. Using the double-sided tape provided in the package, Anna hung the mirrors in a vertical 6- by 4-inch pattern.

The only DIY skill needed to create this eye-catching accent piece is careful and precise measuring. Those who like to "eyeball it" may need to call for reinforcements from their more perfectionist friends.