The Boomer Decor Trend That's Making A Hard Comeback In Today's Homes

If you are looking for current fashion advice, there is a good chance that your initial thought will not be to head to grandma's house for inspiration. But it turns out that some old school trends are making a comeback, and things you may have once considered outdated have cycled around again — and they may actually be key to achieving the hottest current styles. With current popular styles like cottage-core, coquette, and even "grandma-chic," frilly and floral elements have made their way back into the mainstream, and vintage inspiration in colors, patterns, and designs is being integrated in new ways to make spaces feel fresh and fashionable. And scallops and embroidery are among the boomer trends making a comeback in modern homes.

Though recent popular home decor trends like mid-century modern and modern farmhouse were leaning towards the more neutral colors, rustic influences, and simple lines, there has been a shift in the last couple years or so to incorporate vibrant colors, patterns, and textures to make spaces feel more lively and full of personality. In this shift, there has also been a re-infatuation with vintage elements — one of which is embracing scallops and embroidery that are so often associated with boomers. Whether you are looking for some subtle influences or want to dive right in, there are many routes you can take when it comes to decorating your living room for throwback flair.