The Boomer Decor Trend That's Making A Hard Comeback In Today's Homes
If you are looking for current fashion advice, there is a good chance that your initial thought will not be to head to grandma's house for inspiration. But it turns out that some old school trends are making a comeback, and things you may have once considered outdated have cycled around again — and they may actually be key to achieving the hottest current styles. With current popular styles like cottage-core, coquette, and even "grandma-chic," frilly and floral elements have made their way back into the mainstream, and vintage inspiration in colors, patterns, and designs is being integrated in new ways to make spaces feel fresh and fashionable. And scallops and embroidery are among the boomer trends making a comeback in modern homes.
Though recent popular home decor trends like mid-century modern and modern farmhouse were leaning towards the more neutral colors, rustic influences, and simple lines, there has been a shift in the last couple years or so to incorporate vibrant colors, patterns, and textures to make spaces feel more lively and full of personality. In this shift, there has also been a re-infatuation with vintage elements — one of which is embracing scallops and embroidery that are so often associated with boomers. Whether you are looking for some subtle influences or want to dive right in, there are many routes you can take when it comes to decorating your living room for throwback flair.
Bring embroidery into 2025
When you think of embroidery, you may find yourself associating it with squinting next to a fire in a pre-civil-war era, attempting to stitch neatly without destroying your eyesight or pricking your fingertips. But as of late there has been quite the resurgence in learning arts and crafts — especially fiber arts like knitting, crocheting, felting, sewing, and of course, embroidery. Your lifestyle is dragging down your home's aesthetic, as people are embracing hobbies less and less. But learning new hobbies is a great way to make your space more aesthetic and it very much goes along with the recent priority of making one's home feel unique, personal, and cozy.
If you want to bring this boomer trend into your home, you can of course opt for any sort of accessories like an embroidered pillow, hand towel, or framed art, but if you want to incorporate it in a more modern way, you can also try your own hand at a fun and functional approach by mending furniture in an intentionally obvious way. If you have cats, there's a good chance that the raggedy edges of your couch give them away even if they are not in view; but instead of opting for a whole new couch or cover, you can use embroidery to not only fix the issue but add some whimsical design to a piece you already own.
Scallops aren't just for ceviche — here are ways to incorporate this feminine feature all through your home
When we're talking about scallops we don't mean the shellfish — rather the rounded edging often seen on doll houses and doilies. Though often associated with being a particularly feminine design, there are ways to incorporate this feature into almost any style. Plus, the rounded edges can help soften the general look and feel of a room. When experimenting with something new, it's best to start small, so bringing in subtle scalloped elements like a placemat, lampshade, pillow, or blanket can introduce the feature without feeling like you are overdoing it.
If you want to go a bit bigger, one of the best places to start is with furniture. Though many scalloped edges will be made from some sort of fabric, that's not the only place this element can show up. Wooden pieces with scalloped edges are super versatile, and have more of a functional benefit than something that is strictly decorative. Another way to make a bolder statement would be with something like an area rug or wall covering like tiles or wallpaper. Scallops also show up in many ways in almost every design era, and because they are such a basic feature, you have a ton of play room to make it your own.