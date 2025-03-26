How Your Lifestyle Is Dragging Down Your Home's Aesthetic

Everyone strives to make their homes feel well-designed, elevated, and like a reflection of their personal style. However, as a professional interior designer, there is an unfortunate reality that I'm seeing, over and over. Today's homes, especially those of younger generations, are forgetting the most important design rule that makes a space unforgettable: unique personality. And the problem is that while the secret to memorable home design is storytelling and personal touches, it's harder and harder for many people to accomplish that when they have no time to live a full live outside of work and social media.

Let's put it bluntly: If you want great home design, you should have hobbies. Our homes reflect the stories of our lives, and there's no story to be found in scrolling apps after an exhausting day of work.

Think of the most spectacular interiors you have seen in your life. Odds are that they have one common denominator that has allowed them to stick with you over time, which is that they flawlessly communicated a special narrative that sets them apart. These incredible designs weren't worried about resale value, social media likes, or mass-appeal: They were focused on a personal exploration of their inhabitants. And going forward, that should be your goal.