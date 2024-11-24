Bland Is Boring: Why Decorating For Resale Is Ruining Interior Design (& Your Home)

Ah, resale value. It's a term you hear thrown around in real estate circles quite often, to define how much money a home improvement adds or subtracts from the overall sales price of a home.

As a professional interior designer, I firmly believe that's where discussion of resale value should stop. In recent decades, sadly, the concept has become a slippery slope, with homeowners using resale value as their sole guide for dictating the designs, furniture, and color choices of the homes they live in. While I appreciate that people want to make smart investments, I'm going to passionately argue that making design decisions based solely on resale value is not only a waste of time, energy, and money: It's also blatantly ruining your home, making your life more boring, and destroying the interior design industry as a whole.

Extreme? Well, that's because the industry-wide focus on "designing for resale value" has, in fact, created a world full of people afraid to take risks beyond the mass-approved beige, gray, and white. The value of design is so much deeper than the cost and return you can see on paper. Don't get me wrong, I'm not waging a war on neutrals — I adore them as an essential component of any palette. However, "playing it safe" with basic, boring design schemes for the sake of a vague future buyer's potential approval is the polar opposite of what interior design — and homeownership! — is supposed to be about. So, please, I'm begging you from the bottom of my design-loving heart, hear me out on why you should stop putting up with insipid, uneventful design decisions in your home, and instead create an exciting home aesthetic tailored just for you.