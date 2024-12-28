The Old-School Decor Trend That Has Slowly Been Making A Comeback

In the past few years there has been a resurgence of feminine floral patterns. With aesthetics ranging from cottagecore to coquette to grandma-chic embracing vintage patterns, colors, and designs that were not too long ago considered "old-fashioned." But once the world started seeing modern farmhouse, industrial hipster, Japandi minimalist, and other grayscale design schemes everywhere, the desire for personality and visual interest blossomed. Not to mention that staying at home for months on end during the pandemic thrust many into an unavoidable assessment of whether their space "sparked joy."

Since then, there has been a rise in much more colorful and textural design trends. Eclectic, maximalist, and the impulse-led "dopamine decorating" are all chock full of personality — including the returning trendiness of wallpaper, which isn't over. If you are someone that is looking to make your home feel more homey and less sterile, a chintzy calico or darling ditsy can be a great way to cozy up your space.

While many floral patterns are having a comeback, that's not to say that you have to go full nursing-home vibes to embrace this aesthetic in your own home. In fact, it has become quite popular to blend vintage pieces and patterns with a more modern space. Although you may be using a pattern that looks, feels, or even is vintage, the key to making it feel fresh is in the styling. Not only is mixing floral patterns with more current pieces a great way to keep the space grounded in the 21st century, but blending colors and patterns or using vintage prints in a unique and quirky way can make it feel intentional and fun.