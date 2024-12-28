The Old-School Decor Trend That Has Slowly Been Making A Comeback
In the past few years there has been a resurgence of feminine floral patterns. With aesthetics ranging from cottagecore to coquette to grandma-chic embracing vintage patterns, colors, and designs that were not too long ago considered "old-fashioned." But once the world started seeing modern farmhouse, industrial hipster, Japandi minimalist, and other grayscale design schemes everywhere, the desire for personality and visual interest blossomed. Not to mention that staying at home for months on end during the pandemic thrust many into an unavoidable assessment of whether their space "sparked joy."
Since then, there has been a rise in much more colorful and textural design trends. Eclectic, maximalist, and the impulse-led "dopamine decorating" are all chock full of personality — including the returning trendiness of wallpaper, which isn't over. If you are someone that is looking to make your home feel more homey and less sterile, a chintzy calico or darling ditsy can be a great way to cozy up your space.
While many floral patterns are having a comeback, that's not to say that you have to go full nursing-home vibes to embrace this aesthetic in your own home. In fact, it has become quite popular to blend vintage pieces and patterns with a more modern space. Although you may be using a pattern that looks, feels, or even is vintage, the key to making it feel fresh is in the styling. Not only is mixing floral patterns with more current pieces a great way to keep the space grounded in the 21st century, but blending colors and patterns or using vintage prints in a unique and quirky way can make it feel intentional and fun.
How adding florals to your decor can make your space blossom
When it comes to adding some florals there are truly endless options, but one of the easiest — and most affordable — will be through your accessories. Whether you are more of a DIY type or prefer to take a trip to your local TJ Maxx, pieces like lampshades, curtains, or pillows can serve as an accent piece without spending a fortune on furniture or a renovation.
That said, adding a piece of floral furniture can also be a fun (and often economical) way to bring in the trend. Check out your local antique stores, Goodwill, or Facebook Marketplace to find antique and vintage treasures on a budget. If you find a silhouette that you like but the fabric is damaged or not your taste, you can have it reupholstered, which gives the furniture a whole new life. Older furniture is also often made with high-quality materials, so it can be a great way to add both a unique touch and longevity.
Finally, consider the addition of wallpaper. Though once dated, wallpaper has become modern and trendy once again, and this time it's less of a commitment. Instead of a permanent solution, you can now opt for a renter-friendly option like peel-and stick wallpaper ... also a good option for the indecisive. If you don't want to deal with the hassle of wallpapering an entire wall, you can also wallpaper a section and contain it with a frame. This gives you a taste of that vintage feel without risking a sticky or wrinkly situation.