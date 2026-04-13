Turn Old Baskets Into Decor That Doubles As Space-Saving Storage
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Wicker and woven textures are trending in 2026, though many designers argue that they never went out of style in the first place. These timeless accents deliver natural color, texture, and interesting patterns to enhance interior decor with a cozy aesthetic. What better place to use a basket than tacked up on an empty wall? Wall-hanging baskets bring depth and style to a bland space while conveniently adding storage, an efficient decorating solution for rooms of any size.
One ingenious idea is to tack wicker baskets on a wall at the end of a hallway. The woven caddies are just deep enough to hold items like purses, books, hand towels, and any other small essentials you have to store at different points throughout the home. Instead of tossing your belongings on a kitchen counter after a long day, put them in a hanging basket in the entryway. If you have spare bathroom or kitchen towels and no cabinet or drawer space, these hangers provide smart, convenient storage. Utensils, coffee supplies, and other items that might normally sit on a shelf or countertop could also find their way into your wall-hanging baskets, helping you declutter your surfaces.
All you need are identical baskets and basic hanging hardware, such as finish nails or drywall screws. You can find decorative baskets virtually anywhere, but we recommend that you check thrift stores for classic woven baskets that work as decor and storage, like Longaberger baskets. Many of these vintage designs are highly coveted for their quality and homey appeal, and you can likely source them at affordable prices to upgrade your space.
How to hang your old baskets as wall decor and storage
When choosing baskets to hang, select options that are narrow in either length or width so the pieces don't stick out far enough that they slant awkwardly or block walkways. Mark where you'll hang each basket so it's within reachable distance for storage. If you're putting up multiple baskets, leave enough room between them so you don't accidentally bump the others when storing and retrieving items.
When you're ready for installation, the sturdiest method is to put a screw or nail in the wall so the basket hangs by its fibers or handle. Put the basket on the wall, and drill screws between the woven strands. Alternatively, insert two finish nails before hanging your basket. Use a level when marking the placement for your hardware so they won't hold the basket at a skewed angle. For any screws that can't go into a stud, install a wall anchor beforehand to ensure a strong attachment to the wall. If you're using finish nails, drive them into the wall at a slightly downward angle to reduce the risk of the basket falling off. You could also use adhesive hanging hooks like Jwxstore Self-Adhesive Heavy-Duty Hooks for holding lightweight baskets and items without damaging walls, but check the product's ratings to ensure they'll be able to hold the weight.
Make your wall-hanging baskets as appealing as possible
Even though they solve major storage problems, wall baskets are, above all, decorative accents in a room. Sometimes, old baskets are worn out and faded, so before tacking them on a wall, consider dressing them up with a gel stain, one of the best stains for wicker. Scuff up the surface with fine-grit sandpaper, wipe away the dust, and apply a gel stain like Minwax Gel Stain that blend with the other finishes in the room. For a change of pace and a pop of color, you can also spray paint your baskets or brush on some chalk paint.
One of the most prominent principles in interior design is the rule of three. This is the idea that item arrangements should be done in sets of three to be more aesthetically pleasing. Keep this rule in mind when designing your basket wall, so you don't clutter it with too many containers. Like any other decor, size matters. If the baskets are too large, it defeats the purpose of saving storage space in the first place and could overwhelm a room. As a general rule, many advise that decor as a whole should only take up to 60% to 75% of available wall space.
Woven baskets look fabulous when paired with other natural materials. The warmth and softness of wicker baskets are good complements to hard materials like stone or metal, and they're common accents in relaxed and character-rich boho, coastal, and rustic-farmhouse spaces. If your theme needs more woven materials to really pull it together, you can also mix in a DIY basket gallery wall that uses any thrifted baskets that aren't practical for wall storage.