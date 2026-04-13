Turn Old Baskets Into Decor That Doubles As Space-Saving Storage

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Wicker and woven textures are trending in 2026, though many designers argue that they never went out of style in the first place. These timeless accents deliver natural color, texture, and interesting patterns to enhance interior decor with a cozy aesthetic. What better place to use a basket than tacked up on an empty wall? Wall-hanging baskets bring depth and style to a bland space while conveniently adding storage, an efficient decorating solution for rooms of any size.

One ingenious idea is to tack wicker baskets on a wall at the end of a hallway. The woven caddies are just deep enough to hold items like purses, books, hand towels, and any other small essentials you have to store at different points throughout the home. Instead of tossing your belongings on a kitchen counter after a long day, put them in a hanging basket in the entryway. If you have spare bathroom or kitchen towels and no cabinet or drawer space, these hangers provide smart, convenient storage. Utensils, coffee supplies, and other items that might normally sit on a shelf or countertop could also find their way into your wall-hanging baskets, helping you declutter your surfaces.

All you need are identical baskets and basic hanging hardware, such as finish nails or drywall screws. You can find decorative baskets virtually anywhere, but we recommend that you check thrift stores for classic woven baskets that work as decor and storage, like Longaberger baskets. Many of these vintage designs are highly coveted for their quality and homey appeal, and you can likely source them at affordable prices to upgrade your space.