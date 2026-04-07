Use Secondhand Baskets To Craft A Unique Gallery Wall On A Thrift Store Budget
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If you have a blank wall that you've been wanting to spruce up, deciding how to do so isn't always easy. Photographs and artwork are always excellent choices when it comes to decorating a wall. However, sometimes it's nice to think outside of the box — or basket! Many people plan and style gallery walls using framed pieces, but you can do so with thrifted baskets instead. Essentially, a gallery wall is about hanging a collection of items to help infuse style into a space. When wicker baskets are the stars of the show, it can add buckets of charm.
Another benefit of using baskets to create a gallery wall is that it's a budget-friendly DIY. You can typically find them in thrift stores for just a few dollars, so even gathering a handful should be less expensive than many other decor pieces. Garage sales are also great places where you can swoop them up for a low price. There are certain types of baskets to be on the lookout for: Shallow and flat backed. You can use a mixture of shapes, sizes, and designs. After all, being eclectic can go hand in hand with a gallery wall!
When you get them home, you should clean your wicker baskets before jumping into hanging them up. Remove any large handles with a utility knife or scissors. Want to give your baskets a different look? The DIYer from @redeux_style shared how to lighten their color prior to creating a gallery wall. Pour bleach into a spray bottle, then spritz it all over the baskets until they're covered. Allow the bleach to remain for about 20 minutes. Finally, spray the baskets off with a hose and let them dry.
Make a basket gallery wall you'll be excited to show off
It'll be up to you to decide on the placement of the thrifted baskets. Like with everything that requires putting a nail in the wall, you should do some planning first. One method that could be helpful is to trace the outline of the baskets onto paper. Cut them out and add loops of painter's tape to their backs. Play around with them on the wall, grouping them however you like. Do so until you achieve the perfect design.
Hang your baskets up by nailing each one to the wall. But if you'd prefer to avoid nails, you could tie twine or fishing wire to their backs to create hangers. You can then attach the baskets to the wall using removable Command Hooks instead. After you're finished, stand back and enjoy how gorgeous everything looks.
Feel free to get even more creative with the DIY. Baskets already go along with a bohemian aesthetic, but you can boost the vibe by incorporating other textured items into the design as well. You could also string leafy garland around the baskets or illuminate them with fairy lights. There are many gallery wall alternatives, but this idea will add beauty and uniqueness while sticking to secondhand finds. Consider installing one above the living room couch, on a bedroom wall, or in the kitchen to help warm up the space.