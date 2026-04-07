Use Secondhand Baskets To Craft A Unique Gallery Wall On A Thrift Store Budget

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If you have a blank wall that you've been wanting to spruce up, deciding how to do so isn't always easy. Photographs and artwork are always excellent choices when it comes to decorating a wall. However, sometimes it's nice to think outside of the box — or basket! Many people plan and style gallery walls using framed pieces, but you can do so with thrifted baskets instead. Essentially, a gallery wall is about hanging a collection of items to help infuse style into a space. When wicker baskets are the stars of the show, it can add buckets of charm.

Another benefit of using baskets to create a gallery wall is that it's a budget-friendly DIY. You can typically find them in thrift stores for just a few dollars, so even gathering a handful should be less expensive than many other decor pieces. Garage sales are also great places where you can swoop them up for a low price. There are certain types of baskets to be on the lookout for: Shallow and flat backed. You can use a mixture of shapes, sizes, and designs. After all, being eclectic can go hand in hand with a gallery wall!

When you get them home, you should clean your wicker baskets before jumping into hanging them up. Remove any large handles with a utility knife or scissors. Want to give your baskets a different look? The DIYer from @redeux_style shared how to lighten their color prior to creating a gallery wall. Pour bleach into a spray bottle, then spritz it all over the baskets until they're covered. Allow the bleach to remain for about 20 minutes. Finally, spray the baskets off with a hose and let them dry.