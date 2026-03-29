Everybody Had These '90s Baskets — Now Thrift Shoppers Want Them For Decor And Storage

There's nothing quite as satisfying as securing a '90s thrift store find, especially a Longaberger basket. At a time when interiors are leaning towards hand-crafted design and cozy, personalized aesthetics, the beloved accessory is perfect for enhancing a natural flair and organizing rogue tchotchkes around the house. Keep your eyes peeled for these throwbacks, which are turning up in second-hand shops for single-digit prices.

Although Longaberger's maple creations have been around since the 1970s, they reached peak popularity in the late '90s. Fast forward to 2026: The baskets are following a similar trajectory to the wicker renaissance that evolved in recent years thanks to the style's natural texture, easy maintenance, versatility, sustainability, and character. "People want home accents that show craftsmanship," Cait Barker, co-founder of home goods retailer Bessette, told Southern Living. "Longaberger baskets are pieces you'll want to pass down for generations, so if you see one, grab it!"

Regardless of the baskets' shape, size, or lining, Longaberger creations seamlessly weave (no pun intended) into the warm, comfortable, and nostalgic aesthetic designers loved from the '90s and are recreating nowadays. Some baskets are small and cylindrical, ideal for organizing kitchen clutter or streamlining office storage, while larger selections lend themselves towards decorating. What remains consistent is their style and durability — reasons why thrifters are stocking up. As TikTok creator @thrifted.lady explained in a video, "I have this, like, fondness for these baskets. I know their quality, I know they're beautiful, and I know what people paid for them."