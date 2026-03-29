Everybody Had These '90s Baskets — Now Thrift Shoppers Want Them For Decor And Storage
There's nothing quite as satisfying as securing a '90s thrift store find, especially a Longaberger basket. At a time when interiors are leaning towards hand-crafted design and cozy, personalized aesthetics, the beloved accessory is perfect for enhancing a natural flair and organizing rogue tchotchkes around the house. Keep your eyes peeled for these throwbacks, which are turning up in second-hand shops for single-digit prices.
Although Longaberger's maple creations have been around since the 1970s, they reached peak popularity in the late '90s. Fast forward to 2026: The baskets are following a similar trajectory to the wicker renaissance that evolved in recent years thanks to the style's natural texture, easy maintenance, versatility, sustainability, and character. "People want home accents that show craftsmanship," Cait Barker, co-founder of home goods retailer Bessette, told Southern Living. "Longaberger baskets are pieces you'll want to pass down for generations, so if you see one, grab it!"
Regardless of the baskets' shape, size, or lining, Longaberger creations seamlessly weave (no pun intended) into the warm, comfortable, and nostalgic aesthetic designers loved from the '90s and are recreating nowadays. Some baskets are small and cylindrical, ideal for organizing kitchen clutter or streamlining office storage, while larger selections lend themselves towards decorating. What remains consistent is their style and durability — reasons why thrifters are stocking up. As TikTok creator @thrifted.lady explained in a video, "I have this, like, fondness for these baskets. I know their quality, I know they're beautiful, and I know what people paid for them."
How to use Longaberger baskets around the house
Wherever you might need help in the organizing department, Longaberger baskets will step in while adding an old-school flair that would make any granny proud. Ideal for organizing the pantry and kitchen, Longaberger baskets can store accessories like oven mitts, dish towels, small spice jars, and seasonal items that only need countertop real estate for a few weeks out of the year. Should you need a little assistance in other rooms of the house, use a small, cylinder-shaped basket for pens, markers, and the like in your home office, or store those hard-to-find hair accessories like bobby pins, clips, and hair ties in a small Longaberger basket. (Extra points for finding one with cloth that matches your room's colors.)
Decorating with Longaberger baskets is where the fun truly comes in — and they pair perfectly with warm neutrals, a popular 2026 color trend. Hanging Longaberger baskets adds a country charm when paired with faux florals. But if you haven't found a hanging basket, that's okay, because a flat basket can be the star of the show as a table centerpiece. Grab a Mason jar or two with beautiful blooms from your garden and place them inside. You could also use them as a way to decorate with plants, substituting a traditional planter for the maple wooden container. And if you're not quite sure what decor trend you want to hop on, you can always use your Longaberger basket to help create the picture-perfect picnic until inspiration strikes!