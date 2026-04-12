Give Vintage Doilies New Life As A Cozy Living Room Decor Piece

Crochet and Lace doilies have become vintage thrift-store finds that people are repurposing for gorgeous home decor, making your living room decorations even cozier. In a YouTube video, creator My Sewing Room, also known as Beth Shibley, shared a super easy DIY for turning old, unused doilies into the most beautiful living room throw pillows. By simply sewing a large doily onto a piece of linen fabric, she made her own throw pillow with a fascinating symmetrical design. While Shibley completed her project with a sewing machine, there are alternative ways to fasten your doilies to pillows if you don't have a machine or can't sew. Hand sewing is a great option, especially for doilies with more complex patterns. Alternatively, a fabric adhesive can help fix your materials together and transform vintage doilies into the sweetest home decor.

Depending on the size of your doilies, try using a few per pillow, cutting them in half, or layering several to cover the entire pillow. There are tons of ways to customize the look of your throw pillows, so get creative with your doilies. Shibley used fabric to make a brand-new pillow in her video, but this DIY would work wonderfully for dressing up ones you already have. This is a great way to repurpose doilies while still enjoying their intricate artwork. Plus, upcycling doilies and a throw pillow you already own will keep this project cost-effective.