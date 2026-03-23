The Old-School Decor Everyone's Snatching Up At Thrift Stores In 2026

A brisk scroll through TikTok will reveal that the young'uns are shamelessly embracing Y2K style. In the world of home decor, however, we're collectively looking to grandma. Granny core is in full swing for 2026, and no one is happier to hear it than the old stack of doilies your mom has kept stuffed in a shoebox since Nana gifted them back in the '80s. But for those of us without a hand-me-down doily collection, there are thrift stores.

A new wave of lace enthusiasts has begun flooding their local Goodwills in hopes of scoring an old doily or two for a bargain price. That's because lace doilies are decidedly back, per Pinterest's 2026 trend report, which revealed that searches for the old-school table toppers are up by 105%. This leans into a more overarching trend that has folks — feeling the weight of the digital age — gravitating towards homemade goods that showcase human creativity. (Who's up for a resurgence of the Arts and Crafts Movement?)

To have a vintage doily (or 20) in your home is to coexist with a piece of history. Though they are named after an English dude who sold openwork textiles during the 16th century, they have come to represent the work of women from decades past that was used as a means to provide for as well as adorn their homes. Sure, crocheted doilies had become perfectly common by the 19th century, but they remain expressions of creativity and devotion, made by a two hands with love and delicate craftsmanship. In an era where many can't tell the difference between reality and AI, this originality is pretty appealing.