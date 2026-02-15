Use Thrift Store Doilies To DIY Beautiful Wall Art With Vintage Charm

Doilies are more than just delicate pieces of home decor. For many of us, they stir up memories of the good old days. Perhaps your grandma laid doilies across every armrest, couch, and tabletop, or maybe your mom's pastime was crocheting the snowflake-like cloths. If you head to the thrift store, there's a good chance you'll be able to scoop some of them up. Make sure you do, as you can repurpose thrifted vintage doilies into the most gorgeous wall art, arranging several of the decorative designs on a fabric backing and putting the whole thing within a hangable picture frame. It's a DIY that's both simple and achievable in a variety of ways.

You only need basic supplies to transform doilies into hangable art, namely frames and fabric to use as the backdrop for your doilies. They're items you can also get at the thrift store. A vintage doily is already charming on its own, which is why the project doesn't require a long list of craft items. The lacy, intricate design speaks for itself and serves as a reminder of all the hard work that went into its creation. Plus, since each doily is unique, it means your art will be one of a kind, too.

People have been decorating their homes with doilies for centuries. So, when you find them at the thrift store, who knows how much history they're holding onto? You can either grab one gigantic frame to make the sweetest wall art with your doilies or pick up multiple in various sizes. Look for fabric that will pair well with the vintage cloths, choosing complementary color combinations that suit the doilies, your design scheme, and the mood you want to create. Hold everything together to get an idea of how your piece will turn out. If something's not right, just keep searching!