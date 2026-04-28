Woman Uses Pool Noodles & Flowers To DIY A Stunning Hanging Canopy On A Budget
Pool noodles are commonly used in hacks to hold the stems of faux flowers and create unique arrangements. On TikTok, one creator shared a gorgeous trick to make an enchanting canopy with DIY pool noodle floral decor. In her video, everyday_homedecor, also known as Lidia Salazar, showed off her gorgeous hanging display of florals over an outdoor table. To turn her arrangement into a canopy, Salazar secured it to an over-the-table rod stand that attaches to the tabletop with clamps. This is a fantastic way to transform a pool noodle into stunning DIY decor for backyard parties, though you could use this method indoors as well for a unique dining table decoration. To make this elegant decorative canopy, Salazar only used a pool noodle, faux flowers from At Home, wire cutters, and the over-the-table rod.
While already-made table canopies can cost hundreds of dollars, this DIY is a great way to save money and create your own hanging floral decor. On Amazon, you can find a Fomcet over-the-table rod stand with clamps, which is similar to the one Salazar uses in her TikTok, for around $26. The realistic fake flowers Salazar used make this canopy really stand out, but floral bunches from At Home range in price from about $4 to $10 each. To make this project even more budget-friendly, you could buy your flowers elsewhere or use stems from previous projects.
Crafting a gorgeous hanging floral canopy with a pool noodle
In her TikTok video, Lidia Salazar showed how a charming, expensive-looking floral canopy can be DIYed in just a few minutes. After securing her rod stand onto the outdoor dining table, she slit a pool noodle lengthwise. This allows the foam to slip over the rod and stay in place. If one noodle isn't enough to cover the bar, use more, cutting the noodles to perfectly fit. Salazar recommended using a noodle that's black or dark green to help it blend in with the florals, though any foam noodle will work. Now, use wire cutters to trim the flowers from your faux bouquets. Stick the small stem of each flower into the foam. Repeat this process until your noodle is hidden by your florals.
@everyday_homedecor
l've been wanting to do a floral canopy for so long and I finally made my vision come true! I used an Over The Table Rod Stand from Amazon, it easily clamps to the sides of the table. My tip: use a dark green or black pool noodle if you can, that way any empty spots won't be as visible. Also, get a good wire cutter to make cutting the flowers easier. I got all my florals from @AtHomeStores since they have a huge selection, great prices and I had a gift card! I tried to link everything in my bio! The vase was made by Paty Gaytán in Oaxaca! You can follow artesaniaspatygaytan on IG to see when she shares vendors who are restocking her ceramics! You can also try to place a custom order directly with her but she does have a long waitlist! #señoralife #homedecor #modernmexican #mexicandecor #spanishstylehome
Use a combination of various flowers and greenery to add texture and color to your hanging canopy. Adding accents like pick decorations can also help your decor to pop and be more uniquely yours. If you'd like to hang your canopy in areas other than above a table, you can also use a Dollar Tree pool noodle to create cute and charming doorway decor. Rather than making a rod stand the base of your project, your flower decor could be attached to a regular curtain or tension rod and suspended in a doorway or between two walls.