Woman Uses Pool Noodles & Flowers To DIY A Stunning Hanging Canopy On A Budget

Pool noodles are commonly used in hacks to hold the stems of faux flowers and create unique arrangements. On TikTok, one creator shared a gorgeous trick to make an enchanting canopy with DIY pool noodle floral decor. In her video, everyday_homedecor, also known as Lidia Salazar, showed off her gorgeous hanging display of florals over an outdoor table. To turn her arrangement into a canopy, Salazar secured it to an over-the-table rod stand that attaches to the tabletop with clamps. This is a fantastic way to transform a pool noodle into stunning DIY decor for backyard parties, though you could use this method indoors as well for a unique dining table decoration. To make this elegant decorative canopy, Salazar only used a pool noodle, faux flowers from At Home, wire cutters, and the over-the-table rod.

While already-made table canopies can cost hundreds of dollars, this DIY is a great way to save money and create your own hanging floral decor. On Amazon, you can find a Fomcet over-the-table rod stand with clamps, which is similar to the one Salazar uses in her TikTok, for around $26. The realistic fake flowers Salazar used make this canopy really stand out, but floral bunches from At Home range in price from about $4 to $10 each. To make this project even more budget-friendly, you could buy your flowers elsewhere or use stems from previous projects.