Use A Dollar Tree Pool Noodle To Create Cute & Charming Doorway Decor On A Budget
Don't you love when guests walk into your home and instantly notice your new decor? Frankly, we do, too. Believe it or not, it's possible to turn a pool noodle into a gorgeous piece that's deserving of compliments. YouTuber Bargain Bethany demonstrated the steps of this DIY, which helps brighten up a doorway with colorful flowers. It essentially puts a creative twist on a strand of garland. You can also keep the cost low by getting your supplies from Dollar Tree, thrift stores, or using items you already own.
Pool noodles might not seem like showstoppers, but they can be used in many brilliant ways around the home — even to make your curtains look picture perfect. The cylinder-shaped toy was invented in the 1980s, and it's now part of many decor projects. You'll only need one for this DIY, unless you have multiple doorways you'd like to jazz up. Dollar Tree sells its Colorful Foam Pool Noodles for just $1.50 each. If you can't find them at your location, keep your eyes open as the weather warms up.
The next supplies to grab are artificial flowers, which Dollar Tree also sells. It's up to you what type to use, but they usually have a nice selection, like these Hydrangea Flower Bushes for $1.75. A thrift store would be another excellent place to check for flowers, as you might be able to find some inexpensive gems. You'll also need a strand of fake greenery, a tension rod, and cable ties, such as Dollar Tree's Tool Bench Hardware Nylon Cable Ties.
Give your pool noodle a stunning makeover with flowers
Before starting this stylish Dollar Tree DIY, consider spray painting your noodle green if it isn't that color already. This will help it blend with everything. Lay your pool noodle horizontally on a large surface. Then, slice it from one side to the other — only going halfway through the foam. You should now be able to stick your tension rod inside of the noodle. Next, wrap your strand of greenery all around the pool noodle and secure it with cable ties.
Here's where all the lovely flowers come in! Start by cutting the stems apart if needed. One by one, stick the flowers into the foam, evenly distributing them around the noodle. After it's completely filled in, you can hang the rod in a doorway near the top, and it will be the most charming piece of decor, sure to catch the eye of anyone who walks through.
If you want to take your unique garland to another level, you can adorn it with other decorations as well. During the holiday season, sprinkle in festive ornaments along with the flowers. Or, turn it into adorable Easter decor by gluing plastic eggs to the noodle and using springtime colors. To make it extra welcoming, you could incorporate a small wooden sign. Just make sure that the rod fits snugly in the doorway and can hold the weight of anything you add.