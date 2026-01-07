Use A Dollar Tree Pool Noodle To Create Cute & Charming Doorway Decor On A Budget

Don't you love when guests walk into your home and instantly notice your new decor? Frankly, we do, too. Believe it or not, it's possible to turn a pool noodle into a gorgeous piece that's deserving of compliments. YouTuber Bargain Bethany demonstrated the steps of this DIY, which helps brighten up a doorway with colorful flowers. It essentially puts a creative twist on a strand of garland. You can also keep the cost low by getting your supplies from Dollar Tree, thrift stores, or using items you already own.

Pool noodles might not seem like showstoppers, but they can be used in many brilliant ways around the home — even to make your curtains look picture perfect. The cylinder-shaped toy was invented in the 1980s, and it's now part of many decor projects. You'll only need one for this DIY, unless you have multiple doorways you'd like to jazz up. Dollar Tree sells its Colorful Foam Pool Noodles for just $1.50 each. If you can't find them at your location, keep your eyes open as the weather warms up.

The next supplies to grab are artificial flowers, which Dollar Tree also sells. It's up to you what type to use, but they usually have a nice selection, like these Hydrangea Flower Bushes for $1.75. A thrift store would be another excellent place to check for flowers, as you might be able to find some inexpensive gems. You'll also need a strand of fake greenery, a tension rod, and cable ties, such as Dollar Tree's Tool Bench Hardware Nylon Cable Ties.