The Genius Pool Noodle Trick That Makes Curtains Look Picture-Perfect

Photos of big, full, and luscious draperies grace every glossy magazine page and social media home tour. But when you head to the store to purchase premade drapery panels, bring them home, and hang them up, they look limp, uneven, and underwhelming. Why is that? Well, the trick lies in both the custom tailoring of the folds, as well as the rich fullness that custom draperies boast, with enough fabric to span one and a half to three times larger than the width of the window. The result when stacked open is a substantial, high-end look that's tailored to sit in lots of even beautiful pleats or ripples.

However, when it comes to store-bought panels, they are often flat, undersized panels with no shape or heft. In addition, they often hang limply with uneven, saggy ripples, making the entire effect a bit sloppy and unrefined. So how can you achieve the picture-perfect designer look on a budget with your existing panels? Amber Pratt (@diy_inspo) on TikTok shared how she inserted a piece of pool noodle behind each of the fabric folds of her drape to act as a spacer for uniformity and fullness. By sliding a piece of pool noodle over the rod behind each ripple, she was able to create perfectly uniform ripples when the drapes were stacked open for only $1. This incredibly cheap, wonderfully clever hack couldn't be easier, so let's dive right into how you can create the same designer effect on your drapery panels with a single pool noodle.