Reuse An Old Glass Jar To Create The Most Adorable Easter Decor For Your Home

With spring in the air and flowers beginning to bloom, all signs point to Easter being right around the corner. Arguably one of the cutest holidays when it comes to decor, what with all the sweet little bunnies, soft pastel florals, and colorful eggs, making your home festive for hosting Easter is a delight. But what happens if you want to make your Easter tablescape look joyful but don't have the budget to splurge on new decor?

Luckily, Jay Munee DIY had some spring decor hacks on YouTube, one of which was the cutest Easter centerpiece that's both budget-friendly and utterly charming. All you need is any old jar, shipping label, and leftover can of spray paint. First, completely clean the jar and remove any labels. Then, apply a homemade bunny sticker to the side of the jar. Spray paint the whole thing and peel off the sticker. You'll be left with a clear bunny-shaped window into the jar, perfect for displaying colorful Easter candies.

By creating a simple divider, Munee was also able to add faux florals to the back of the jar to create a lovely festive centerpiece. And while she used a bunny shape for her jar, you could swap the bunny (or mix and match shapes) with other spring favorites like a flower, egg, chick, or any other theme that fits your decor. No matter what sweet shapes you decide to use for your tablescape, this DIY is one to try! So grab an old Mason jar, remove any labels, give it a good clean, and then dive into this super fun, adorable, and wallet-friendly Easter bunny centerpiece project.