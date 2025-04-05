Reuse An Old Glass Jar To Create The Most Adorable Easter Decor For Your Home
With spring in the air and flowers beginning to bloom, all signs point to Easter being right around the corner. Arguably one of the cutest holidays when it comes to decor, what with all the sweet little bunnies, soft pastel florals, and colorful eggs, making your home festive for hosting Easter is a delight. But what happens if you want to make your Easter tablescape look joyful but don't have the budget to splurge on new decor?
Luckily, Jay Munee DIY had some spring decor hacks on YouTube, one of which was the cutest Easter centerpiece that's both budget-friendly and utterly charming. All you need is any old jar, shipping label, and leftover can of spray paint. First, completely clean the jar and remove any labels. Then, apply a homemade bunny sticker to the side of the jar. Spray paint the whole thing and peel off the sticker. You'll be left with a clear bunny-shaped window into the jar, perfect for displaying colorful Easter candies.
By creating a simple divider, Munee was also able to add faux florals to the back of the jar to create a lovely festive centerpiece. And while she used a bunny shape for her jar, you could swap the bunny (or mix and match shapes) with other spring favorites like a flower, egg, chick, or any other theme that fits your decor. No matter what sweet shapes you decide to use for your tablescape, this DIY is one to try! So grab an old Mason jar, remove any labels, give it a good clean, and then dive into this super fun, adorable, and wallet-friendly Easter bunny centerpiece project.
Making your adorable Easter bunny centerpiece
Bring the sweet charm of the Easter bunny to your festive holiday tablescape with this fun, inexpensive, and cute-as-a-button DIY that will make your guests smile. First, draw a bunny head shape on a shipping label or other adhesive paper. If freehand drawing isn't your strong suit, grab a small round measuring cup or other kitchen tool for help with tracing a perfect circle for the head and add ears by hand. If you're really not artistically inclined, just print out a bunny shape on said shipping labels instead. Once you have a shape you're happy with, cut out the bunny sticker and place it on the front of a clean jar, pressing firmly to fully adhere.
Grab a can of spray paint in a beautiful color that matches your spring home decor. Spray light coats around the outside of the jar until it's fully covered in its new hue. When the paint is dry, peel off the sticker to reveal your unpainted, clear bunny shape. Clean up any rogue paint marks with rubbing alcohol using a cotton swab or paper towel. And there you have it — a paws-itively cute bunny jar for your Easter tablescape or decor!
While you are more than welcome to fill the jar with candies and leave it at that for your tablescape, you can also divide the interior using stiff index cards bent in a semi-circle on the interior. Fill only the smaller front section with a decorative candies, then use the larger back section to hold gorgeous faux blooms for a DIY spring-inspired centerpiece.