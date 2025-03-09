Save Your Paper Towel Tube To Create The Cutest Easter Centerpiece
Easter is just around the corner, and what better excuse to decorate your home than this cheerful holiday? It's the perfect way to welcome spring with soft pastel colors and charming décor. If you're looking for an easy and creative way to get into the festive spirit, we've got a fun and easy DIY project for you.
This simple hack involves repurposing an everyday cardboard paper towel tube to create a beautiful Easter-themed centerpiece. And yes, you're probably thinking of how ugly paper towel tubes can be. But don't worry, you won't even see it.
The idea is to use the cardboard tube to save space in a vase while allowing you to arrange flowers. The tube will be hidden with something decorative, like colorful Easter eggs. In the end, it will look like you have flowers stuck right into a vase full of Easter eggs. The end result is a gorgeous Easter centerpiece that will go perfectly on your table while hosting people for Easter brunch.
How to DIY an Easter centerpiece
To create this gorgeous spring arrangement, start with a clear vase. Pick something around the same height as a paper towel roll or a little shorter. Next, decide what you'd like to fill the vase with. You can go for the classically colored Easter eggs, like in @petermomdadadventure's video, or use something smaller, like mini foam Easter eggs for crafts from Juvale. Want an extra pop of color? Jelly beans work great, too (though you can probably expect little hands to grab at them).
Now for the fun part: Hold the paper towel roll upright in the center of the vase, then fill the space between the roll and the vase with your chosen decorations. This gives the illusion of a completely filled vase, even though it's not! Next, grab some artificial flowers and place them inside the tube. We recommend fake florals and faux foliage because, of course, you can't add water to this setup. For your arrangement to last all season, you'll need to go with either dried or faux flowers.
The best part about this hack is that you can totally customize it to your liking. If your vase is shorter, simply trim the paper towel roll to the right height and follow the same steps. Of course, you can also take the hack even further by filling the vase with eggs that you've decorated in Hunker-approved fashion. All in all, it's an easy, creative way to bring a festive touch to your home this Easter.