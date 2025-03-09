Save Your Paper Towel Tube To Create The Cutest Easter Centerpiece

To create this gorgeous spring arrangement, start with a clear vase. Pick something around the same height as a paper towel roll or a little shorter. Next, decide what you'd like to fill the vase with. You can go for the classically colored Easter eggs, like in @petermomdadadventure's video, or use something smaller, like mini foam Easter eggs for crafts from Juvale. Want an extra pop of color? Jelly beans work great, too (though you can probably expect little hands to grab at them).

Now for the fun part: Hold the paper towel roll upright in the center of the vase, then fill the space between the roll and the vase with your chosen decorations. This gives the illusion of a completely filled vase, even though it's not! Next, grab some artificial flowers and place them inside the tube. We recommend fake florals and faux foliage because, of course, you can't add water to this setup. For your arrangement to last all season, you'll need to go with either dried or faux flowers.

The best part about this hack is that you can totally customize it to your liking. If your vase is shorter, simply trim the paper towel roll to the right height and follow the same steps. Of course, you can also take the hack even further by filling the vase with eggs that you've decorated in Hunker-approved fashion. All in all, it's an easy, creative way to bring a festive touch to your home this Easter.