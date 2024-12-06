The Stylish Dollar Tree DIY That Will Keep Your Craft Supplies Neat & Organized
It's true that no matter what your income is, you can keep a neat and organized space. But it's also hard to ignore the fact that the more aesthetic organizational tools out there can get pretty pricey. That said, if you are willing to get a bit creative, you can DIY your way to a fashionable, functional, and affordable space with an organizer hack that comes from Dollar Tree items. This cheap and simple solution is a great way to get an affordable storage container or organizer.
Designed by TikTok account @makeitwithmicah, this hack mimics a similar organizer that was priced at $62, while the one she makes ended up at only about $20 — plus, it's totally customizable to your needs. It works wonderfully for craft supply storage, but the DIY is easy enough even for those that don't consider themselves all that crafty.
If you want to make one yourself, you will need two wire cooling racks, as well as an assortment of wire shelves, pencil holders, hooks, zip ties, and spray paint in a color of your choice. Exactly what you need will be determined by what you want to store and how you wish to store it, but these will give you options to both hang and hold your items. You can purchase most of these items at Dollar Tree, but if you can't find them there, you can likely find them online at an affordable price.
Making the DIY shelf at home using Dollar Tree items
If you want to make one for yourself, ready your space by gathering all your supplies. If you're working with spray paint, you'll want to protect other areas of your house with a tarp or build this project outside. Start by zip tying the two cooling racks together so that they form a grid. Then start attaching your other elements. Be sure to put enough space between them so that you have room access and store your items. To maximize space, it's also a good idea to attach hooks at the bottom of the rack as you won't have to worry about your items hanging down and taking up any room that could be better utilized.
Once fully constructed, cover it with spray paint making sure that it is even and fully covered before allowing it to dry completely. For best results, apply in thin layers and spray from about 10 to 12 inches away. After it has fully dried, secure it into the wall and organize your selected items as you choose.
Not only is this option super affordable, but it's also a great way to get exactly the type, style, and amount of storage that you need. Plus, you can make it any color to perfectly match your aesthetic! If you need something on a bit of a smaller scale, you could also try this budget-friendly IKEA spice rack hack.