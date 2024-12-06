The Stylish Dollar Tree DIY That Will Keep Your Craft Supplies Neat & Organized

It's true that no matter what your income is, you can keep a neat and organized space. But it's also hard to ignore the fact that the more aesthetic organizational tools out there can get pretty pricey. That said, if you are willing to get a bit creative, you can DIY your way to a fashionable, functional, and affordable space with an organizer hack that comes from Dollar Tree items. This cheap and simple solution is a great way to get an affordable storage container or organizer.

Designed by TikTok account @makeitwithmicah, this hack mimics a similar organizer that was priced at $62, while the one she makes ended up at only about $20 — plus, it's totally customizable to your needs. It works wonderfully for craft supply storage, but the DIY is easy enough even for those that don't consider themselves all that crafty.

If you want to make one yourself, you will need two wire cooling racks, as well as an assortment of wire shelves, pencil holders, hooks, zip ties, and spray paint in a color of your choice. Exactly what you need will be determined by what you want to store and how you wish to store it, but these will give you options to both hang and hold your items. You can purchase most of these items at Dollar Tree, but if you can't find them there, you can likely find them online at an affordable price.