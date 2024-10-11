This Genius IKEA Spice Rack Hack Takes Small Bathroom Storage To The Next Level
If you have a small bathroom, figuring out storage that is both functional and aesthetically pleasing can be a struggle — not to mention the added challenge of sticking to a tight budget. But just because you don't have a ton of space in your bathroom or your budget doesn't mean you can't find some affordable and adorable solutions that can make it seem like you made storage appear out of thin air. One such idea was created by TikTok account @our_bears_home, and involved only the purchase of the $7 IKEA Bekväm spice rack and adhesive strips like Command or Scotch Mount to make the most of their over-the-toilet storage.
They used the adhesive to attach the shelf to a mirror which both elevated the look of the mirror and gave some extra space for storage of necessities, or some lightweight decorations. Since these adhesives are not permanent, it also gives you the option of removing the shelf if you decide you would like to return the mirror back to its original state.
How else could I use these shelves?
@our_bears_home
♬ Good Vibes - HRVY & Matoma
Since the IKEA wooden spice rack is so affordable and low profile, they work great in small spaces. They are actually designed to be mounted on the wall, so you could stack a few up to hold toiletries and hygiene products. Since they have a flat back, you can also hang them with strong adhesive strips if you want a more renter-friendly solution.
Another option is to hang it upside down and use it as a towel rack, making the bottom function as a shelf. Since they are made from unfinished wood, they are super easy to paint or stain to a color of your liking. Keeping this shelf wrong-side-up could also works great for perfume and jewelry organization. You can set perfumes on the top — a better option than putting it right side up if you have some bulkier bottles — and hang small S-hooks on the bar where you can organize necklaces and bracelets for easy access, tangle-free. While these are all great options, such a basic and affordable shelf like this has infinite possibilities, so don't be afraid to get creative!