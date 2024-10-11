This Genius IKEA Spice Rack Hack Takes Small Bathroom Storage To The Next Level

If you have a small bathroom, figuring out storage that is both functional and aesthetically pleasing can be a struggle — not to mention the added challenge of sticking to a tight budget. But just because you don't have a ton of space in your bathroom or your budget doesn't mean you can't find some affordable and adorable solutions that can make it seem like you made storage appear out of thin air. One such idea was created by TikTok account @our_bears_home, and involved only the purchase of the $7 IKEA Bekväm spice rack and adhesive strips like Command or Scotch Mount to make the most of their over-the-toilet storage.

They used the adhesive to attach the shelf to a mirror which both elevated the look of the mirror and gave some extra space for storage of necessities, or some lightweight decorations. Since these adhesives are not permanent, it also gives you the option of removing the shelf if you decide you would like to return the mirror back to its original state.