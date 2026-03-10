Transform A Pool Noodle Into Stunning DIY Decor For Backyard Parties

This project requires foam tubes like Dollar Tree's Colorful Foam Pool Noodles, faux blooms of your choice, a box cutter, and a metal arch like the Jenlion Gold Metal Wedding Arch Stand. Consider opting for an over-the-table rod stand if you want your outdoor table to be the main focal point of the event. If you don't want to buy a metal stand, you can also make your own using 2-inch-wide PVC pipes. You'll need six T-bars (aka tees), eight end caps, two curved elbows, four 6-inch long pipes, eight 8-inch long pipes, and straight pieces cut to the height and width you want. Once you've gathered your materials, it's time to get crafting.

Assemble the store-bought arch, or put together the PVC pipe. For the latter, the T-bars, end caps, and 6-inch and 8-inch long pipes should form two legs of a stand, while the elbow joints connect the long straight pieces into a door frame shape. Next, slice the pool noodles vertically so they fit over the bars. Use the end of your faux flowers to puncture the foam tubes, inserting the blooms deep into the material so they stay put. If you're worried they'll fall out, give them extra hold with a bit of hot glue. Finally, don't forget to drape garlands over the bottom bars to hide them, too.

Personalize your outdoor decor by swapping fake flowers for real blossoms or using fronds of greenery or feathers instead. Alternatively, theme this arch for holidays or by changing the colors you use. Regardless, your party guests will never guess you used pool noodles to create a cute and charming decor piece for your garden.