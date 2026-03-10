Transform A Pool Noodle Into Stunning DIY Decor For Backyard Parties
Outdoor decor takes thought, especially if you're planning to have company over. Fortunately, with a little DIY initiative and a few pool noodles, you can amp up your yard with a whimsical floral arch. Whether you're hosting an anniversary dinner, planning a summer garden party, or looking for ideas on how to create a picture-perfect picnic for spring, this backyard decor will take it to the next level. If you're hosting during the warm season, consider popping on faux citrus elements, like little yellow lemons, to finish the look.
For this hack, you'll simply cover a metal arch stand with pool noodles and push faux flowers into them as you would with floral foam. You could use it as a dreamy entrance to your outdoor dining area for a dinner party or as a photo prop for pictures during an event. The best part? This project is super universal and customizable, meaning you can tuck a variety of personal details into the foam alongside your flowers, such as tiny graduation caps, glittery red hearts, or glistening holly berries. With your fancy new arch, all you'll need are some backyard landscaping tips to make the scene really special.
Crafting your floral archway
This project requires foam tubes like Dollar Tree's Colorful Foam Pool Noodles, faux blooms of your choice, a box cutter, and a metal arch like the Jenlion Gold Metal Wedding Arch Stand. Consider opting for an over-the-table rod stand if you want your outdoor table to be the main focal point of the event. If you don't want to buy a metal stand, you can also make your own using 2-inch-wide PVC pipes. You'll need six T-bars (aka tees), eight end caps, two curved elbows, four 6-inch long pipes, eight 8-inch long pipes, and straight pieces cut to the height and width you want. Once you've gathered your materials, it's time to get crafting.
Assemble the store-bought arch, or put together the PVC pipe. For the latter, the T-bars, end caps, and 6-inch and 8-inch long pipes should form two legs of a stand, while the elbow joints connect the long straight pieces into a door frame shape. Next, slice the pool noodles vertically so they fit over the bars. Use the end of your faux flowers to puncture the foam tubes, inserting the blooms deep into the material so they stay put. If you're worried they'll fall out, give them extra hold with a bit of hot glue. Finally, don't forget to drape garlands over the bottom bars to hide them, too.
Personalize your outdoor decor by swapping fake flowers for real blossoms or using fronds of greenery or feathers instead. Alternatively, theme this arch for holidays or by changing the colors you use. Regardless, your party guests will never guess you used pool noodles to create a cute and charming decor piece for your garden.